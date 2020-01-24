How You Can Fly Round-trip to Europe for $1 Right Now
  1. T+L
  2. Flight Deals
  3. Europe

How You Can Fly Round-trip to Europe for $1 Right Now

Stacey Leasca
A tourist in London looking at Old Ben.
Getty Images

If saving up for a vacation feels like an overwhelming task, we have some good news for you. From now through Jan. 31, travelers ages 18 to 35 can book a trip to Europe with Contiki and get their airfare for as low as $1.

The travel curator is offering flights to London from New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New Jersey for $1. Applicable trips include the company’s new Europe in One Week itinerary, an eight-day getaway that takes guests through Amsterdam, Heidelberg, the Swiss Alps, Paris, Cologne, and Rhine Falls. The trip is ideally timed for young travelers looking for a post-grad celebration, or for young professionals seeking an epic way to use their newly-acquired paid time off.

The trip, which starts at $1,612 per person, also includes accommodations, 10 meals, all in-destination transport, five bucket-list activities, and a trip manager to guide the group of up to 45.

Other itineraries with the $1 airfare include the new nine-day Portugal City & Surf, 15-day London to Rome, 13-day London to Berlin13-day Greek island-hopping, and eight-day Ireland trip.

To score this incredible airfare deal, travelers must select from the participating trips to Europe that depart between April 13 and May 31, 2020, or September 1 and October 31, 2020. (You can find a list of applicable trips here.) And, again, you must book by Jan. 31, 2020.

However, if these dates or trips don’t suit you, don't worry, as Contiki offers plenty of other itineraries as well as some seriously stellar deals on flights, thanks to their global airline partnerships. All you need to do is figure out the general region you’d like to explore and choose from hundreds of options on Contiki.

Previous
All WOW Air Flights Are 50% Off Right Now — So You Can Fly to Europe for $150 Round-Trip (Video)
Next
You Can Book a $355 Round-trip Flight to Europe Right Now
More from T+L
Waterfalls Godafoss Iceland
You Can Fly to Iceland AND London for $357 Round-trip
Valencia, Spain
There Are $300 Round-trip Flights Available to Europe If You Book Right Now
 
Aer Lingus Flight Sale
You Can Fly to Ireland for $399 Round-trip With Aer Lingus's Latest Sale
Flight deal to Barcelona Under $400
Fly to Europe This Fall for $333 Round-trip
Brussels
Flights to Europe Are As Cheap As $243 Round-trip Right Now (Video)
Hawaii Landscape
Book a Flight to Hawaii for As Cheap As $298 Round-trip Right Now (Video)
Fly to Europe for Under $200 Round-trip With This Airline's Latest Deal (Video)
Sunset over Venice Beach
Spirit Airlines Is Offering a Ridiculous 85% Off Round-trip Flights Right Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
 

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today for just $1 an issue!
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Receive exclusive travel deals, insider tips, inspiration, breaking news updates, and more.
Sign up