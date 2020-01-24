How You Can Fly Round-trip to Europe for $1 Right Now

If saving up for a vacation feels like an overwhelming task, we have some good news for you. From now through Jan. 31, travelers ages 18 to 35 can book a trip to Europe with Contiki and get their airfare for as low as $1.

The travel curator is offering flights to London from New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New Jersey for $1. Applicable trips include the company’s new Europe in One Week itinerary, an eight-day getaway that takes guests through Amsterdam, Heidelberg, the Swiss Alps, Paris, Cologne, and Rhine Falls. The trip is ideally timed for young travelers looking for a post-grad celebration, or for young professionals seeking an epic way to use their newly-acquired paid time off.

The trip, which starts at $1,612 per person, also includes accommodations, 10 meals, all in-destination transport, five bucket-list activities, and a trip manager to guide the group of up to 45.

Other itineraries with the $1 airfare include the new nine-day Portugal City & Surf, 15-day London to Rome, 13-day London to Berlin, 13-day Greek island-hopping, and eight-day Ireland trip.

To score this incredible airfare deal, travelers must select from the participating trips to Europe that depart between April 13 and May 31, 2020, or September 1 and October 31, 2020. (You can find a list of applicable trips here.) And, again, you must book by Jan. 31, 2020.

However, if these dates or trips don’t suit you, don't worry, as Contiki offers plenty of other itineraries as well as some seriously stellar deals on flights, thanks to their global airline partnerships. All you need to do is figure out the general region you’d like to explore and choose from hundreds of options on Contiki.