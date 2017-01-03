Get started on your 2017 travel goals for less than $400 round-trip.

Want to Travel More in 2017? Here Are 12 Cheap Trips You Can Take Now

If you resolved to travel more in the New Year, now's the time to start planning.

To help you take to the skies without breaking the bank in 2017, we found 12 great deals from major cities across the country.

By using KAYAK's "Explore" function—which shows you everywhere you can go within your flight budget—we searched for the best places on Earth to travel this year without spending more than $400 on airfare (taxes included).