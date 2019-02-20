Flights to Fiji Are Super Cheap Right Now — but You Have to Book Fast

Flights to Fiji are particularly cheap right now, so if you're in the mood for a getaway to paradise, don't delay.

Scott's Cheap Flights found airfares on Fiji Airways starting at $586 round-trip from Honolulu, and starting in the $600s from Los Angeles and San Francisco.

A quick search on Google Flights shows $626 from Honolulu and $700s from Los Angeles and San Francisco, so you may need to do some digging on your preferred flight search engine (Skyscanner and Momondo are great options) to find the deal for you.

Flights to Fiji are typically $1,200 and up, depending on your origin airport, so these flights are almost half off.