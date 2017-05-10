You only need $304 to fly to Europe this summer

Get ready to spend the summer abroad. There are flights to major cities all across Europe on sale for as little as $304 round-trip.

Scott’s Cheap Flights announced tons of cheap airfares to Amsterdam, Madrid, Barcelona, and Rome from major cities across the United States.

Boston, Las Vegas, and San Francisco-based travelers, for example, can find $320 round-trip tickets to Amsterdam. These cities also have the cheapest fares to Barcelona, with seats from Boston for $314; from Los Angeles for $309; and from San Francisco for $304.

Interested in a summer exploring Italy? Tickets to Rome are available for as little as $336 round-trip from Miami, with flights from Orlando starting at $346 and Fort Lauderdale from $377.

New Yorkers can get to either Madrid or Barcelona for $335 (and that’s a non-stop ticket).

Fares to Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands are available as early as August, and may be found as late as March of 2018.

According to Thrifty Traveler, there are also flights to Berlin, Brussels, Luxembourg, Vienna, and Zurich for $398 or less, with availability from Santa Ana, San Jose, San Francisco, New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, and Boston.