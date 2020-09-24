The new tool will show you just how far your money will take you.

This New Map From United Helps You Search Destinations Within Your Budget

When you’re itching to travel, sometimes the most difficult decision is simply settling on a destination that fits your budget.

This week, United Airlines launched a new search tool to help customers peruse all their flight options in map form.

The new Map Search feature takes into consideration departure city, budget, and what type of destination you’re considering (national park, ski resort, cultural hotspot). All the destinations that fit into the criteria are then displayed on a map, powered by Google Flight Search Enterprise Technology.

"We've reinvented the way people search for flights and introduced something new for our customers that is simpler, provides better results and is easy to use," Linda Jojo, United’s Executive Vice President for Technology and Chief Digital Officer, said in a statement this week. "Leveraging the power of Google's Flight Search technology, we are able to provide an all-in-one solution that streamlines the search process and allows our customers to more easily find the flights that work best for them."

Users can customize the search results for one-way or round-trip flights, specific or flexible dates, and non-stop only service. United’s MileagePlus members will see an additional feature on the map called “Where I’ve Been,” which will highlight all of their past travels with the airline.

The map also allows users to search for destinations known for its nature, beaches, beer, culture, food, hiking, outdoor space, romantic atmosphere, ski slopes, or snorkeling opportunities. United said that the “national parks” filter was a more recent addition to the map search, due to increased interest in outdoor recreation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, United launched another interactive map to help travelers easily see coronavirus-related travel restrictions across the U.S. For information about global travel restrictions, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) made this interactive map.