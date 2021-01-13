Here’s How to Get $1,500 Off a Private Jet Escape to the British Virgin Islands

It isn't just commercial airfare that's getting cheaper as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Private jet charter company EvoJets is now offering a $1,500 credit to clients booking flights to the British Virgin Islands.

Before you get too excited, though, keep in mind this won't be nearly enough to get you or your pod a free flight to paradise. One-way private jet prices between popular departure points (New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Chicago) and the British Virgin Islands can range from about $22,000 to $90,000 each way.

The British Virgin Islands reopened its borders to tourists on Dec. 1 after being closed for nine months in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus locally. Now, travelers must register with the local government, submit negative results for PCR COVID-19 tests taken within five days of departure, and have a reservation at a government-approved hotel.

Image zoom Credit: cdwheatley/Getty

Every visitor, including children, must also obtain a travel certificate, which is necessary for making reservations and during travel. In addition, travelers will need to quarantine for four days on arrival; they can exit quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 after the four-day requirement.

Of course, quarantining in the British Virgin Islands might not be so bad, especially for compliant travelers escaping harsh winters. Local regulations specify that anyone quarantining be confined to their compound, but not necessarily to their rooms. Meanwhile, visitors chartering yachts are allowed to dock at 14 approved locations.