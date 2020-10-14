You Could Fly to the UK for $649 Round-trip With British Airways' 2021 Flight Sale

Editor's note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

The future of transatlantic travel may remain uncertain, but British Airways is prepared with a wanderlust-inducing sale for 2021 flights from the U.S. to the UK.

The airline is dropping prices on flights from U.S. cities to London next spring, the carrier shared with Travel + Leisure on Wednesday, tempting would-be travelers who book by Oct. 27 with fares as low as $649 roundtrip from April 12 through May 11. The offer is also available on American Airlines flights as they are both part of the Oneworld alliance.

And these jaw-dropping prices aren’t just available in the off-season: British Airways will let passengers fly in the summer months (July through August) for as low as $699 roundtrip from several cities, including New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia.

“With discounted fares and flexible options built-in for peace of mind, this is the perfect chance for customers to book themselves a long-awaited getaway,” Marie Hilditch, British Airways’ head of North America sales, told T+L in a statement. “Whether it’s reduced price flights to London, a connection on to Europe, or great value vacation offers that include flight, hotels and car rental, there are options to suit everyone.”

The U.S. State Department deems the United Kingdom a Level 3 advisory advising travelers to "reconsider travel." American travelers are required to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

In addition to flight deals, the airline is also offering 7-day fly and drive vacations starting at $669 per person so you can traverse the English countryside and hide away from the world in style (or take a million photos for Instagram).

Travelers can also book flight and London hotel packages starting at $789 per person, which may come in handy as officials consider setting up a travel corridor between the British hub and New York City as soon as the holidays. And here’s the kicker: travelers can pay a deposit of only $299 per booking now and pay the rest up to three weeks before they fly.

To keep passengers safe, British Airways requires people to wear a mask at all times and replace them with new ones every four hours for long-haul flights. The airline also gives customers a personal protection pack with a sealable disposal bag, hand sanitizing gel, and an antibacterial wipe, according to the carrier.

The sale comes as British Airways has said it will have to cut 13,000 jobs as it faces “the worst crisis faced in our industry,” The New York Times reported. And on Monday, Alex Cruz, the airlines’ chief executive, stepped down.

The airline was also forced to retire its fleet of Boeing 747s several years earlier than planned due to the financial burden of COVID-19.