App in the Air knows "All Too Well" it's not a great time to be a Jake.

This App Is Giving People Named Jake a Free Flight Out of Town After Taylor Swift's 'Red' Re-release

Jake Gyllenhaal arrives at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: Far From Home" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Jake Gyllenhaal arrives at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: Far From Home" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

There are few times in life that you win something just for having your name. But if your name happens to be Jake, your time is right now.

Well, unless you're Jake Gyllenhaal.

App in the Air, which bills itself as a personal travel assistant in an app, is giving five lucky winners named Jake $300 flight credits each to get out of town after seeing the first name they share with the famous actor in the headlines over the past week.

App in the Air ticket buying interface on iPhone Credit: Courtesy of App in the Air

Gyllenhaal once dated Taylor Swift, and her latest blockbuster release, Red (Taylor's Version), has been described by Slate as "monuments to the myth of Taylor and Jake, validating fans' years of obsessing over the details in the song's lyrics that seemed to map perfectly onto the romance."

Swift has never confirmed their suspicions, but the pair did date for a few months in late 2010.

Swift has described Red, originally released in 2012, to Rolling Stone as an album about crushing heartbreak. "Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," Swift told Rolling Stone.

"It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past," she said.

Slate characterizes Taylor's new material as an unofficial open season on Jake and suggests Gyllenhaal consider witness protection "or at the very least turn his phone off for the foreseeable future."

Alongside Red, Swift also released a 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well," which fans believe is about the singer's relationship with the actor, and an accompanying short film.

Another song from Red, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," is also believed to be about Gyllenhaal.

To enter the App in the Air contest, anyone named Jake should email a copy of their ID to jake@appintheair.com by Dec. 13. Winners will be randomly selected, a spokesperson for the app said.