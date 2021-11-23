Win First-class Tickets to Your Thanksgiving Destinations for the Next 5 Years — Here's How
Plus, anyone whose flight is canceled or delayed can get free pecan pie snacks from Farmer's Fridge.
Thanksgiving travel can be stressful, so American Pecans has launched a contest to try to ease any issues that might drive you nuts — no pun intended. Not only is the company offering complimentary treats to anyone with a delayed or canceled flight, but one person who has to face travel troubles will be treated to free first-class tickets to their next five Thanksgivings.
"As Thanksgiving experts, we know how important it is for loved ones to gather for quality turkey (and pecan) time. There's a reason it's the busiest travel week of the year," American Pecan Council's executive director Alex Ott said in a statement. "While we cannot get your flight out on time, we're bringing travelers a little taste of home as they await their treasured Thanksgiving meals and moments."
Starting today through Nov. 28, those who find themselves facing delayed or canceled flights at Los Angeles (LAX), Chicago O'Hare (ORD), Milwaukee (MKE), New York's John F. Kennedy (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL), Indianapolis (IND), Newark Liberty International (EWR), or Cincinnati (CVG) can direct message @americanpecan on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with their flight information and they'll be sent a code to redeem limited-edition pecan pie snack bites from Farmer's Fridge at the terminal while supplies last.
On top of that, passengers dealing with those unexpected delayed or canceled flights can also visit AmericanPecan.com/Pecanceled through Nov. 30 to enter to win the grand prize: first-class flights for two for the next five Thanksgivings, plus a year's supply of pecans and an at-home delivery of a Thanksgiving meal, including a pecan pie. Full rules are available here.
American Pecans launched the contest after commissioning a study with YouGov in early November that found 21% of American travelers are worried about delays or cancellations during Thanksgiving week, and 19% of Americans will be taking a flight during the holiday. They also found that 36% are more likely to cook this year than last, and 40% said pecan pie is a staple of the Thanksgiving table.