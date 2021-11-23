Win First-class Tickets to Your Thanksgiving Destinations for the Next 5 Years — Here's How

Thanksgiving travel can be stressful, so American Pecans has launched a contest to try to ease any issues that might drive you nuts — no pun intended. Not only is the company offering complimentary treats to anyone with a delayed or canceled flight, but one person who has to face travel troubles will be treated to free first-class tickets to their next five Thanksgivings.

"As Thanksgiving experts, we know how important it is for loved ones to gather for quality turkey (and pecan) time. There's a reason it's the busiest travel week of the year," American Pecan Council's executive director Alex Ott said in a statement. "While we cannot get your flight out on time, we're bringing travelers a little taste of home as they await their treasured Thanksgiving meals and moments."

On top of that, passengers dealing with those unexpected delayed or canceled flights can also visit AmericanPecan.com/Pecanceled through Nov. 30 to enter to win the grand prize: first-class flights for two for the next five Thanksgivings, plus a year's supply of pecans and an at-home delivery of a Thanksgiving meal, including a pecan pie. Full rules are available here.