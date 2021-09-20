Alaska Airlines Is Having a Buy One, Get One Free Sale on All Flights — but You Have to Book Today

Alaska Airlines is having a buy one, get one sale just in time for Americans to take advantage of the best of fall from changing foliage to pumpkin patches, cider tasting, and more.

The BOGO sale, which goes through 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, is valid on economy tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies — including destinations like Mexico and Hawaii, which is one of the most in-demand fall destinations this year. Travelers can book by entering the coupon code "BOGOTIME" before searching for a flight and must fly between Oct. 5 and Dec. 15.

Flights from Nov. 18 to Nov. 29 are not applicable to the sale. The deal also excludes flights to Prudhoe Bay in northern Alaska.

Travel to Hawaii, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize is valid on Sundays through Wednesdays. While travel from those destinations is valid on Tuesdays through Fridays. All other destinations are bookable on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

"We're excited to offer our guests a more affordable way to explore the world with their loved ones. Whether it's a milestone birthday trip, a couples' getaway or cheering on your alma mater - Alaska cares about getting you there," a spokesperson for the carrier told T+L. "This is also the first chance to snag discounted tickets to our newest international destination: Belize."

Additionally, Solo travelers and those who want to book in first-class or on an excluded day will be able to get 10% off the cost of their flight.

September has seen a slight drop in travel demand (the Transportation Security Administration, for example, screened 1 million fewer travelers during the Labor Day Holiday weekend compared to the Fourth of July), but many Americans started planning holiday travel long before summer ended. In fact, home-sharing site Vrbo over the summer reported a more than 15% bump in demand for homes in December, compared to bookings during the same time period in 2019.

As travel has made a comeback, Alaska Airlines started bringing back hot and fresh food on long-haul flights, serving a full hot meal in first class on transcontinental flights and trips to Hawaii, and allowing passengers in the main cabin to purchase Mediterranean tapas boxes and Kids Picnic Packs as well as order fresh meals on flights over 1,100 miles.