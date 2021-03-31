Alaska Airlines' Latest Sale Has Flights for 21% Off — but for a Limited Time Only

A summer escape to The Last Frontier comes with the promise of towering walls of ice, expansive national parks, the hopes of a grizzly bear sighting, and fresh seafood dinners -- and now Alaska Airlines is helping people get there for 21% off.

Anyone who purchases a ticket to or from Alaska from now through April 4 for travel from May 1 to June 30 can get 21% off main cabin fares and 10% off first class fares with the code "BUCKETLIST," the airline shared with Travel + Leisure.

The sale is good for travel from all cities in the contiguous U.S. that Alaska Airlines flies to as well as most destinations in Alaska — including popular cities like Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Juneau. The sale excludes flights to Prudhoe Bay.

"Alaskans take pride in our great state and it's time to safely welcome guests back to the Last Frontier," Alaska Airlines' regional vice president - Alaska, Marilyn Romano, told T+L. "This past year has been difficult and all of us that call Alaska home are ready for visitors. Alaska is the perfect destination to reconnect and create memories that will last a lifetime."

Summer is one of the most popular times to visit Alaska with warm temperatures and long days while Alaskan King salmon start showing up around mid-May. And while large ship cruising isn't currently planned for this year (Canada's extended ban on cruise ships affects Alaska's season), even cruise lines have shifted to adventure-packed land journeys.

Featuring the most photogenic national parks and the least crowded city in America in Anchorage, there are plenty of ways to spread out and social distance.

"Whether you want to pod in an RV or spread your wings in our naturally, socially distanced outdoor spaces, Alaska is ready to welcome you," Alaska's director of sales and community marketing for Alaska, Scott Habberstad, told T+L. "As a life-long Alaskan, Alaska is the hometown airline with the best service and most routes to get you directly into an amazing Alaska summer. And with our Next-Level Care service, travelers can rest assured their Alaska adventures will be off to a great and safe start."

Visitors to Alaska are not required to get tested before traveling to the state.

This summer, Alaska Airlines plans to fly nonstop between Anchorage and several other U.S. cities, including Minneapolis-St. Paul, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Seattle.