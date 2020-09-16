Passengers Can Score a Whole Row for the Price of One Seat on Alaska Airlines in Latest Sale — Act Fast

Alaska Airlines passengers can nab an entire row to themselves for the price of one seat on flights through the end of October.

The airline is running a BOGO free promotion that allows passengers to book two seats on a flight for the price of one. And because the airline has agreed to continue its policy of blocking middle seats until Oct. 31, passengers could nab an entire row on a flight for the price of just one seat.

There is a loophole, though. Alaska Airlines regional aircraft do not have middle seats. Although seating on these flights is blocked off to promote social distancing, open seats between passengers are not guaranteed. Certain conditions — like re-accommodating passengers from previously canceled flights — may require the airline to reseat passengers next to someone they are not traveling with. Passengers can speak to the cabin crew to discuss all available options.

Change and cancellation fees are waived through the end of the year. And, the airline announced that on Jan. 1, 2021, they will permanently eliminate change fees with a new flexible travel policy.

"Our hope is that with this offer, as well as our Next-Level Care and middle seat blocking through Oct. 31, our guests are given further peace of mind while traveling to our more than 115 destinations this fall," said Sangita Woerner, Alaska Airlines' senior vice president of marketing and guest experience. "We have added layers of safety to keep our guests and employees safe when they are ready to fly, and hope to see many of them in the skies in the coming months."

For more information on the sale or to book your row, visit the Alaska Airlines website. Bear in mind that blackout dates and other restrictions may apply. The sale runs until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Sept. 16.