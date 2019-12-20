You Can Get Two Alaska Airlines Tickets for the Price of One — but You'll Have to Act Fast

Image zoom Shunyu Fan/Getty Images

Did you forget to grab a gift for someone on your nice list? Fear not, because Alaska Airlines is here to help with a brand-new sale that is like giving yourself a gift, too.

This holiday season, Alaska Airlines is not only celebrating Ugly Sweater Day by allowing travelers who wear a festive holiday sweater to get free priority boarding. It’s also spreading more cheer with a massive, one-day buy one, get one fare sale. That’s right: Today, Friday, Dec. 20, you can grab two tickets for the price of one for destinations around the United States.

Here’s the fine print: Fliers can book one Alaska flight and get another one for just the taxes and fees using promo code LETSBOGO.

The promo code can be used for travel between Jan. 7 and Feb. 12, 2020 in select cities and for travel on select days of the week. In order to qualify and use the promo code, travelers must book by 11:59 PST on Dec. 20. The complete city list and full terms and conditions and restrictions are available at alaskaair.com/LetsBogo.

So, where can you go? Alaska’s sale includes all California to Hawaii flights, including flights from San Francisco to Maui, Honolulu, and, Kona. It also includes flights from San Jose to Maui, Honolulu, Kona, and Kauai, as well as Los Angeles to Maui and Honolulu.

The sale also includes select transcontinental flights from the West Coast to New York, Boston, and D.C.

Travelers can use the sale to fly from Los Angeles to Boston and Baltimore, from San Francisco to New York and Boston, from Seattle to New York, Boston, and Baltimore, and from Portland to New York and Boston.

The sale even includes all intra-California flights including Los Angeles to San Francisco, San Francisco to Orange County, San Jose to San Diego, and San Diego to Santa Rosa.

Check out where else you can go and book your tickets here.