Air New Zealand Is Offering 25% off Flights for Valentine's Day

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Air New Zealand is offering 25 percent off flights when you book as a pair — but act quickly, the deal is expiring tomorrow.

Specifically, the offer is good for premium economy or business premier class travel to Australia, London, or the Cook Islands starting from February 15 through October 15.

And although this deal is a perfect last minute gift for a boyfriend or girlfriend who loves to travel, the sale isn't just for significant others. Anyone who wants to bring a family member or friend is welcomed to book.

Flights are offered from Air New Zealand’s North American hubs in Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Honolulu and Houston — although with partner airlines you could fly out of almost anywhere.

Visit the Air New Zealand website and use the promo code “V25” to take advantage of the offer.