Air Canada Is Selling Passes for Unlimited Flights Within Canada

Air Canada is now offering passes for unlimited flights within Canada for a monthly fee. If you’re an intrepid traveler and live in Canada, this is your shot to finally take as much vacation time as you want.

While flying will be "free" with the Infinite Pass, there is still a substantial monthly fee. However, considering the cost of flights these days, it could potentially save you a lot of money if you fly a lot.

There are three tiers to this offer. The standard tier rate for the pass is $2,260 CAD (about $1,710 USD) per month, the Flex tier costs $2,825 CAD (about $2,137 USD) per month, and the Latitude tier costs $5,650 CAD ($4,275 USD) per month. The Latitude pass also comes with considerable perks, like the option to upgrade to business class. All these plans are available for one, two, or three months from date of purchase. However, considering that a flight from Toronto to Vancouver can cost upwards of $500 (excluding fees), you could easily make the monthly plan worth it.

In addition to potential upgrades (if you have the highest tier plan), all plans are flexible, meaning you can change or cancel your flight plans up to an hour before departure. All flights can also contribute to your Altitude Qualifying Miles through Air Canada.

There is one drawback, however. Not everyone can apply for the pass. This promotion is only available for Canadian residents who are also Aeroplan members. Luckily, it’s easy to apply for the Aeroplan membership if you go to its website. But if you’re from the U.S., or any outside country for that matter, you’ll unfortunately have to pay for your flights the old fashioned way.

But if you want to cash in on the deal, you’ll have to act fast. Air Canada is only offering these monthly plans from Sept. 16 to Sept. 23.