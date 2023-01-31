These Airlines Are Canceling Flights on Tuesday Due to Winter Weather — What to Know If You’re Flying

More than 1,000 flights have been canceled in and out of the United States on Tuesday as wintry weather sweeps across the country, the second day airlines saw mass disruptions.

As of Tuesday morning, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines saw the most cancellations, each nixing more than 300 flights a piece, according to data from flight tracker FlightAware. In addition, more than 1,000 flights were also delayed across the U.S.

This was the second day airlines had to cancel flights en masse, canceling more than 1,100 on Monday alone with Southwest and American Airlines again leading the pack.

Most of the problems on Tuesday morning were centered around Dallas with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport seeing combined more than 300 canceled inbound flights and 300 canceled outbound flights.

The flight issues come as a winter storm warning was issued for portions of the southern plains and mid-South due to a “significant ice storm” according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center. Ice accumulations up to a half inch were likely.

Several airlines issued travel waivers due to the wintry weather, including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest, and JetBlue.

The flight disruptions come just weeks after Southwest’s late December meltdown in which the airline canceled thousands of flights during one of the busiest travel times of the year. In the weeks since, the airline has apologized to customers and handed out Rapid Rewards points to some who were affected.

But the Department of Transportation has announced an investigation into the carrier and Southwest President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan confirmed the airline suffered an $800 million pre-tax loss as a result of the issues.

Even Saturday Night Live got in on the fun, spoofing the airline on its most recent episode in a hilarious skit.