A Flight Attendant Swears by These 6 Hydrating and Anti-aging Skincare Products After Long Days of Travel

It’s no secret that traveling can take a toll on our skin. This has left me wondering exactly what skincare products I can incorporate into my routine to counteract that dehydrated, post-flight feeling. And who better to look to than those who spend the most time flying the friendly skies?

I had the pleasure of asking my friend Nancy who has been a flight attendant for around five years, about the go-to skincare products she uses after taking hundreds of flights all around the globe. On an aircraft, “the air in the cabin doesn’t have the amount of moisture that we’re used to,” which leads to dry skin, Nancy explained, so she focuses on finding products “that keep moisture locked in.” She shared with me her six must-have skincare products that all happen to be available at Nordstrom to keep her skin feeling fresh and moisturized. I will hands down be adding these to my post-flight routine moving forward.

Skin Gym Dry Body Brush

Nordstrom

While you likely can’t utilize this natural bristle brush on a plane, Nancy loves using it “every night after a flight.” You can use the tool all over the body, brushing gently in circular motions on dry skin. “It helps with blood circulation and lymph node drainage and flow,” Nancy said, plus it minimizes swelling, exfoliates the skin, and unclogs pores.

Patchology Flashpatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels - 30 Pack

Nordstrom

Hydrating gels that moisturize the under-eye area “is a given,” said Nancy. These “make [her] eyes look refreshed after getting no sleep,” thanks to ingredients like caffeine and collagen that smooth and revitalize the skin. All you need is five minutes with these cooling gels to soothe tired eyes. One shopper uses them weekly and noticed they “significantly helped the darkness under [their] tired eyes.” If you’re a passenger on a plane, these are incognito enough to wear mid-flight.

Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask

Nordstrom

For a serious skin reset, she uses this deep pore-cleansing face mask from Kiehl’s twice a week. Between her makeup for work every day and the air in the plane, her pores get easily clogged. She praised the mask’s Amazonian clay that purifies skin and minimizes pores for being reliable at giving her “the deepest cleanse.” One 40-year-old shopper said their skin looks the best it has in years thanks to this anti-aging mask that leaves their face “smooth and soft” and their “pores tighter.”

Kiehl’s Lip Balm #1

Nordstrom

Nancy called this lip balm an “in-flight must-have” after struggling with chapped lips on flights. After trying tons of lip treatments, including popular lip masks, they often left her lips feeling drier than before. “This one actually feels moisturizing,” and she loves its non-sticky formula that fixes her dryness rather than “just masking it for an hour.” She uses it before a flight and before bed.

Vacation Classic Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

Nordstrom

SPF is an important step in any skincare routine, and “even in an aircraft, you should be using sunscreen,” Nancy mentioned. In addition to wearing it on the plane, she keeps it handy for sunny layovers. The lightweight formula has SPF 30 and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes. Shoppers also praised the formula for having a pleasant, light, barely-there scent and added that it doesn’t “leave a white cast” on the skin.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30

Nordstrom

Nancy swears by this water-based moisturizer for leaving her skin “really soft” and keeping oil at bay. “It lasts a long time,” she explained, which is helpful for her longer flights and layering underneath her makeup for all-day wear. The lightweight formula incorporates squalane, a moisturizing botanical that replenishes the skin’s barrier with needed hydration. It also features SPF 30, so you can forgo an additional sunscreen step in your skincare routine. One reviewer who’s been using the moisturizer for over 20 years said it layers perfectly “under [their] foundation” and has become their go-to face cream for “everyday sun protection.”

For more hydrating skincare, head over to Nordstrom to stock up on shopper-loved favorites to keep handy during travel.

