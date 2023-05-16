Flight Attendants on TikTok Share the 10 Safety Products They Swear by for Travel

Traveling, whether solo or in a group, can be one of the most thrilling and enlightening experiences of your life. But it’s also true that your adventures come with a number of safety concerns, from staying protected within your accommodations to remaining healthy while being surrounded by waves of people. So, who better to consult on how to optimize your travels than the flight attendants who have made this transformative experience part of their everyday lives?

If you’ve been searching for effective yet affordable travel hacks that are guaranteed to keep you safe, healthy, and confident during your next vacation, we took to TikTok to round up the 10 products that flight attendants swear they won’t travel without. From a portable door lock that keeps intruders out, to the exact spray you should be using to safely eliminate bed bugs while you travel, these are the 10 flight attendant-approved products you need to stock up on before you head to the airport next. Plus, prices start at just $6.

Portable Door Lock

One flight attendant for Emirates airline revealed on TikTok that they “will not travel without” a portable lock for their hotel room door as it provides an added level of protection from break ins, and even limits the chance that housekeeping will walk into your room while you’re sleeping. Particularly if you’re traveling solo it’s important to always remain on high alert, so bringing your own lock to the hotel or Airbnb will help give you peace of mind while simultaneously securing doors that may not come equipped with a deadbolt.

Apple AirTag

Losing your luggage is one of the most frustrating ways to start your vacation, which is why it’s important to invest in a tracking device that allows you to keep an eye on your suitcase as you navigate through a connection, ultimately keeping your valuables protected. Flight attendants largely recommend Apple AirTags for this task, with one hopping on TikTok to suggest hiding the tag “where people cannot find it” so even if your bag is lost or stolen, you can continue to track it along the way. This flight attendant also notes that you should be using this hack “even if you bring a carry-on bag” in the case it gets checked at the gate.

International USB Adapter

Making sure that you have the capability to keep your phone and laptop charged at all times is vital, and the flight attendant for Emirates calls this international traveler adapter her “most used essential” while she’s on the go. She notes that it gets “bonus points” for coming fitted with a USB port, so losing battery life is one less thing to worry about as you go about your vacation.

Door Stop Alarm

Safety should always be your first priority while traveling, and bringing your own door stop alarm is the best way to keep intruders out, especially if you’re staying in a hotel room or Airbnb alone. One flight attendant took to TikTok to explain that the alarm will “wake up the deepest sleeper if anyone tries to get into your room,” making it a must-have for cautious travelers. She even notes that it’s “very loud,” so you can rest easy knowing that intruders have no place in your hotel room.

Privacy Luggage Tag

Of course, it’s important to keep a luggage tag affixed to your bags in the instance that they get lost in transit, but that doesn’t mean you need to have your information on view for the entire airport. In fact, one flight attendant revealed on TikTok that they “see so many people with luggage tags and their information displayed for everyone to see.” To this end, they suggest turning around the luggage card to block your information from the general public, but a privacy luggage tag is just as effective at keeping your details private from fellow travelers.

Portable Charger

There will never be a worse time for your phone to die than when you’re traveling solo and depending on technology to get you from the airport to your accommodations safely. To avoid finding yourself in a potentially dangerous situation, flight attendants on TikTok agree that it’s a good idea to invest in a portable charger so you never have to worry about your devices running out of battery mid-trip. One flight attendant even warns that you should not be using “public charging stations in the airport” as they potentially put your personal information at risk, so a portable charger will come in handy throughout your commute as well.

Shoe Covers

Nobody looks forward to walking through the TSA check station without shoes on, especially if you made the mistake of foregoing socks for your journey. For this, one flight attendant notes that purchasing shoe covers is the best-kept secret for staying germ-free while traveling, and storing this handy item in your carry-on is perfect for walking through security without your bare feet ever touching the ground. They’re also functional for tucking into your luggage to “protect your clothes” and you can store your shoes in them to eliminate spreading dirt onto your clean laundry.

CPR Life Key

If you’re CPR certified, then you know how important it is to keep yourself protected if you find yourself in a situation where you need to administer life-saving assistance. One flight attendant noted that they always keep a CPR Life Key clipped to their work bag to cover their face should they need to give mouth to mouth, so having one on hand for yourself is a great idea if you’re trained to give life-saving care. While they refer to it as “one of my many flight attendant gadgets that I hopefully never have to use,” the tiny tool provides the ultimate peace of mind — just in case.

Bed Bug Spray

Flight attendants generally spend more time in hotels than their own homes, and while a good door lock and chain will keep them protected from outside intruders, bed bugs are a notorious issue for frequent travelers that may already be inside the room. For this, one flight attendant recommended packing bed bug spray whenever you’re going to be sleeping in a hotel or Airbnb, so after you do a check at the corners of the bed, you can then “give the bed a good spray all on the sides, the corners, [and] the top.” They also note that you should spray the luggage rack and the table you’re putting your suitcase on, so you don’t have any unwanted guests coming home with you.

Alcohol Wipes

This may seem simple, but alcohol prep pads can actually play several important roles during your travels, according to one flight attendant on TikTok. If you’re feeling nauseous on your next flight, they suggest smelling the alcohol wipe as it “helps with nausea,” also noting that you can “use it to clean your phone” so you reduce the number of germs you’re putting yourself in contact with during your vacation.

