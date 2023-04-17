This Is the First Thing a Flight Attendant Does When She Checks Into a Hotel Room for Safety

Allyah McIntyre's hotel safety routine is going viral on TikTok for good reason.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023
A suitcase placing in front of the bedroom in luxury hotel room
Photo:

Twenty47studio/Getty Images

If there's one group of people we should all be taking travel advice from, it's flight attendants — especially when it comes to personal safety. Just take flight attendant Allyah McIntyre as the perfect example. 

The U.S.-based flight attendant is not only diligently keeping us all safe in the sky, but she's also taking to TikTok to share some of her favorite hotel safety hacks.

"I don't care how many hotels I go to, I will never stop doing my hotel security search," she says in her first, now extremely viral, TikTok, where she overviews her exact safety routine every single time she enters a new hotel room. 

"I check everything, and y'all already know that," she says as she opens the closets and looks under the bed. Next, she takes a hanger to check behind the curtains, noting she uses the hanger to poke at the curtain because if an attacker were hiding there, they'd reach for the hanger rather than her arm. She finishes the video by inserting a locking device in the door, as well as placing the door jam at the base to stop anyone from opening it from the outside. 

McIntyre followed up this first video with a new one on Sunday, noting: “A very common misconception that was commented on my last hotel security search video, was that I’m paranoid. I’m not paranoid in the least bit.”

“I don’t do my hotel security search because I think I’m going to find someone or something," she said. "I do my hotel security search in the rare case that there is someone or something in my room.” 

In this second video, McIntyre also added one of our all-time favorite hacks: The hanger trick

“This little hanger trick is a lifesaver... if you ever want to keep the curtains completely shut, do this,” she says, taking the clips from a hanger to secure the curtains closed, so no light can seep in. 

“It honestly doesn’t matter who you are or what country you live in, you should still have some type of safety precautions when you go into any type of hotel,” McIntyre said. And in case you want to follow her lead, check out more on a similar portable door lock, here.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The exterior of the Pendry Barbados with beach and pool
This Luxury U.S. Hotel Brand Is Opening Its First International Location — on a Stunning Caribbean Island
Airplane at a B5 gate at sunrise
The Best Time of Day to Travel by Plane, Train, or Bus, According to Experts
A seaplane on the water near Manhattan
This Seaplane Is One of the Fastest Ways to Get From NYC to Boston — and It's Surprisingly Affordable
To adults walking into hotel room with luggage
7 Most Annoying Hotel Guests — and How to Avoid Being That Person
Rear view of caucasian male blogger holding smartphone making picture for blog about journey and vacation
7 Worst People You Meet on Vacation — and How to Deal With Them, According to Etiquette Experts
An AirTag is seen being connected to an iPhone. AirTag is a tracking device developed by Apple.
Here's How AirTags Work — and Why You Should Get One for Travel
A US and Italian passport over the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy
I'm Getting Italian Dual Citizenship Through My Family's Ancestry — Here's What the Process Is Like
Bulgari Hotel Tokyo indoor swimming pool
This Brand-new Tokyo Hotel Might Be One of the Most Luxurious in Japan — With a Venetian-glass Pool, 4 Terraces, and Some of the Best Views in the City
Suite balcony with ocean view at ESPACIO
Every Suite in This 9-room Hotel in Hawaii Takes Up an Entire Floor — and Has Stunning Ocean Views
Luggage Sale Tout
Amazon Is Having a Massive Flash Sale on Luggage That Flight Attendants and Pilots Love — Save Up to 64%
The Rockwell lighthouse against a mountain of pine trees in Sitka, Alaska.
10 Lighthouses Around the World Where You Can Spend the Night
Interior room at The Renwick on a sunny day
This Hotel Will Give You Your Money Back If It Rains on Your Trip to NYC
Flight Attendant Loved Laptop Bag
Flight Attendants Reveal This $27 Amazon Backpack to Be Their Ultimate Carry-on Hack
A group of hotel guests are being guided in a gong bath session on the Peninsula Hong Kong rooftop
Why You Should Book a Solo Weekend Away in Your Home City
TK Items Never to Pack, According to Travel Writers and Flight Attendants â and What to Bring Instead TOUT
Flight Attendants Spill Their Secrets: 14 Things You Should Never Bring on a Plane, and What to Pack Instead
Couch seating in the lobby of PACIFIC 19 Kona
Hawaii's Newest Boutique Hotel on the Big Island Has a Pool, Fire Pits, and Chic Rooms With Private Lanais