Flight Attendants Swear by These 8 Products to Fit More in Their Carry-ons — and They Start at $10

Flight attendants always seem poised and relaxed, even during rough air that has the rest of us holding onto our armrests. But the reality is they’re not superheroes. They’re human. This means that they, too, have to deal with packing and trying to keep their carry-ons organized despite the chaos that surrounds them.

The best carry-ons have pockets and separate compartments for things like shoes and dirty laundry. But most don’t have enough built-in organization to hold all of the electronics, accessories, and toiletries we’ve become accustomed to traveling with these days. No one knows this better than flight attendants who live out of their 22-inch-long suitcases and still manage to look polished and perfect, even on red-eye flights. Their secret? They invest in products that make packing, and unpacking, a breeze. Whether it’s a power cord or a compact powder, everything in their bag has a dedicated place. In other words, you’ll never see a flight attendant dumping out their entire bag to try to find something buried at the bottom.

From packing cubes to a handy cable organizer, below are eight travel essentials flight attendants told us they swear by to stay organized. “I get almost everything from Amazon these days,” Amanda Oseguera, a flight attendant of nine years told Travel + Leisure. “They have so many options for travel organization, even things I don’t think of!” And the best part? They start at just $10.

iMangoo Shockproof Cable Organizer

The iMangoo Shockproof Cable Organizer is a favorite of Haley Phelan, a Miami-based flight attendant. It has more than 13,100 five-star ratings and is ranked on Amazon’s list of Best Sellers in Cable Organizer Bags and Cases. Available in 10 colors, it also has space to store your phone and this best-selling, travel-writer approved power bank.

One shopper who had been using a Ziploc bag prior to investing in this organizer wrote that they can easily fit a six-foot cord, four-foot cord, charging pad, battery pack, and dual charging block in this organizer and still have space.

Veken Packing Cubes 8-piece Set

When it comes to clothes, Oseguera uses these Veken Packing Cubes, which have more than 7,000 five-star ratings, to keep her uniform, workout gear, sleepwear, and dirty laundry separate. “I have everything packed in individual cases so everything is easy to get out and put back in time when it’s time to quickly get down to my airport van.” Available in 11 colors, this set, which is made of a durable water-resistant polyester, includes cubes for clothes, cosmetics, accessories, and shoes.

And Amazon shoppers agree. “I couldn’t be happier. The quality is what surprised me the most. The fabric and zippers are sturdy, but also soft and lightweight,” wrote one shopper. “They literally made all the little piles on my bed make sense,” raved another shopper whose review is titled “These little organizers have taken my anxiety down from about 100 to two.”

Bagail Packing Cubes 8-piece Set

If you prefer nylon to polyester, try the best-selling Bagail Packing Cubes 8-piece Set consistently ranked in the top five of Amazon’s list of Best Sellers in Travel Packing Organizers and recommended by Peyton Measel, a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines. It has more than 16,700 five-star ratings and is similar to the Veken packing cube set above except (in addition to being made out of nylon instead of polyester), it has a sock sack and underwear bag as opposed to a cosmetics cube and accessories cube. The drawstring laundry bag in this set is also much smaller.

“I didn't know I needed this until I, for once in my life, perfectly packed my suitcase,” wrote one shopper one shopper who appreciates all the different sizes of cubes and their durability. Choose from 11 different looks including fun prints like leopard and stripes.



Coowoz Large Travel Backpack

“Sometimes I have minimum rest, so I don’t want to lose any sleep time by needing to reorganize things,” explained Oseguera. That’s why she loves knowing she can fit everything she needs in her coowoz Large Travel Backpack which has different compartments for things like a wet bathing suit, laptop, and heels. It also has a built-in USB port, so she can charge her devices on the go.

Available in three sizes and 18 different colors, this best-selling bag has 6,400 five-star ratings and is ranked high on Amazon’s list of Best Sellers in Women’s Fashion Backpack Handbags. “I’m a flight attendant and I bring it on all my trips,” wrote one satisfied shopper. “Literally love it so much; there’s so much space and it opens all the way like a mini suitcase. 10/10.”



Kate Spade ID Badge Clip Holder

While most organizational products are purely functional, some are fashionable as well. Personally, Phelan likes this super chic dual-purpose Kate Spade ID Badge Clip Holder. In addition to being able to store your ID, credit card, and business cards, it can also be used as a luggage tag (remove your personal items first). It’s made of a durable, yet stylish, confetti silicone and features gold metal hardware.

On Amazon the ID holder has more than 1,800 five-star ratings, and more than 75 percent of shoppers would buy it again. “I get so many compliments on this! It’s cute and really sturdy,” wrote one shopper. Another shopper mentioned that they’ve used theirs for four years and it still looks as good as new.



Magefy Toiletry Bags 3-piece

For keeping her cosmetics organized, Phelan is a fan of these Magefy Toiletry Bags. They have more than 5,800 five-star ratings and come in six different colors including marble, rose gold, and black sunflower. Despite being so affordable, these bags, which come in an assortment of sizes, are made out of a high-quality water-resistant and scratch-resistant faux leather.

But Phelan isn’t the only frequent flier who’s a fan. “I’ve had them for almost a year now and they haven't let me down,” wrote one shopper who uses their set for travel. Another said it's great for when they’re on the go: “The material is easily wipeable and the pattern is just gorgeous.”

Insfit Portable Travel Bottles 4-pack

For hair products and other toiletries, Oseguera uses these Insfit Portable Travel Bottles. They have more than 3,300 five-star ratings and are made of food-grade silicone, so they’re safe to use. Thanks to their extra wide mouth, they’re easy to fill, and because they have a leakproof top, you never need to worry about opening your bag to find a sticky, albeit fragrant, mess. In addition to including four two-ounce bottles and a convenient clear carrying case, this set, which is available in 13 colors combinations, comes with pre-printed labels. In other words, bid farewell to accidentally washing your hair with body gel.



Take it from this happy Amazon shopper, who said the “silicone is just the right thickness; it squeezed out shampoo and conditioners easily,” and added that the bottles are easy to clean and refill.

Terviiix Hair Tools Travel Bag and Flat Iron Pouch

As a flight attendant, Measel always has to look polished and professional. For that reason, she travels with hair tools and relies on her Terviiix Hair Tools Travel Bag and Flat Iron Pouch to keep them safe and organized. Of course, since these bags are made of heat-resistant material that can withstand up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, she can pack away her curling wand and flat iron without waiting for them to cool down. It’s a big time-saver, and she never needs to worry about melting or burning anything.

Travelers are taking to Amazon to praise it, too. “I love that this flat iron holder comes with the heat pad too,” wrote one satisfied shopper. “I’m going to be using this on vacation at an Airbnb so this will be nice to protect the counter that I use it on.”

