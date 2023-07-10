The 14 Best Flight Attendant-approved Travel Accessories on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day — From Just $9

Traveling like a pro just got so much easier. Right now, you can score up to 44 percent off some flight attendant-approved travel accessories ahead of Amazon Prime Day. With savings this big, jetsetters can level up their travel game with top-rated and expert-loved gear and tech.

Among the hundreds of early Prime Day deals, we found massive savings on flight attendant-trusted products. The Gonex Compression Packing Cubes, which are up to 37 percent off, are a favorite for their space-saving abilities. The Westonetek Add-A-Bag Luggage Strap has also been marked down; you can get the game-changing gadget for 36 percent off (a.k.a. just $9). And if you’re a tech-savvy traveler, you’ll want to pick up the Apple AirTag Four-Pack, which is just $90 thanks to these pre-Prime Day savings and a must-have, according to flight attendants.

Since Prime Day doesn’t technically kick off until tomorrow, we’re happy to report that everything is still in stock and ready to be added to your cart. But as Prime Day enthusiasts know, that can all change in an instant — especially once avid travelers spot these amazing deals — so don’t hesitate to grab anything that is catching your eye. The two-day sale begins on Tuesday, July 11, and ends on Wednesday, July 12, at midnight PT.

Not a Prime member yet? Don’t worry, there’s still time to sign up for a free 30-day trial so you can take advantage of all of the member-exclusive Prime Day deals that will pop up in the next two days.

Once you get that taken care of, keep scrolling to score the 14 best early Prime Day deals on these flight attendant-loved travel accessories, so your next trip will be a breeze.

Gonex Compression Packing Cube Set

The details: These space-saving compression packing cubes are a traveler-favorite for being able to "double" the capacity in a suitcase, and you can get this set of five for an extra 20 percent off thanks to a special on-site coupon. The set includes one large packing cube, one medium packing cube, one small packing cube, one extra-small packing cube, and one slim packing cube, plus an additional drawstring laundry bag.

Why flight attendants love this set: "They made packing easy and fun. I’m a flight attendant so I pack/unpack more than most people. It’s nice being able to grab only the bag I needed without everything else becoming a mess."

To buy: amazon.com, $30 with on-site coupon (originally $46)

Vrurc Portable Charger With Built-In Cables

The details: Minimalist travelers will appreciate the all-in-one nature of the fast-charging, high-powered Vrurc portable charger, which is on sale for 39 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The charging cables are built in, so you don't have to worry about remembering to pack them or having bulky cords hogging up precious space in your bag.

Why flight attendants love this charger: "As a flight attendant, I have to carry a backup charger; this one is great because it is so durable. I can charge anything I need to charge with this. I get three full phone charges from this when it is fully charged. It has an electronic display to tell you how much charge it has left. It is about the size of my Apple phone and fits easily into pockets."

To buy: amazon.com, from $20 (originally $33)

Packism Clear Toiletry Bag Set

The details: This TSA-approved trio is made with transparent PVC so your toiletries are easily visible when going through the security line. Their 7.5-inch by 5.5-inch by 2.2-inch frames ensure that there's enough room for all of your essentials, and you can even use them as packing cubes to keep your other essentials organized if needed.

Why flight attendants love this set: "As a flight attendant, I am [using] my toiletry bag often. I love that I can see everything with the clear material, and everything is more organized. I’m not searching in the bottom of a bag for something. I’m really liking these pieces. I’ve also used them to take to the pool or beach."

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $14)

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

The details: Apple AirTags help you keep a watchful eye on your checked bags, and they’re handy for tracking other important items like your purse, backpack, keys, and wallet. Right now, you can get this set of four on sale for $90, a deal that tech-savvy shoppers know doesn't come around often.

Why flight attendants love these: "These are super easy to use and definitely worth the money. I put one in my flight attendant bag whenever I have to check it. I put one on my dog's collar and the other on my keys. These were super easy to set up [and] I was very impressed and surprised."

To buy: amazon.com, $90 (originally $99)

Teapile Leak-Proof Travel Bottle Set

The details: Pack your toiletries like a pro (without any hassles at TSA security) with this Teapile Travel Bottle Set, which features four multicolored, leak-proof silicone bottles for shampoo, conditioner, lotion, and other products; three TSA-friendly jars for skin care products; and two travel toothbrush covers. Get the set while it's on sale for up to 43 percent off.

Why flight attendants love this set: "These are amazing. I’m a flight attendant, and I’ve always had such a hard time finding bottles that don’t explode, but I’ve been using these for two months now, and I haven’t had any issues. They’re easy to fill and use, and most importantly, they won’t explode in your bag."

To buy: amazon.com, from $15 (originally $26)

Hicober 3-in-1 Portable Apple Device Charging Station

The details: This three-in-one charging station is a game-changer, especially if your hotel or Airbnb has limited outlets to accommodate all of your tech. It simultaneously charges your Apple iPhone, Apple AirPods, and Apple Watch on its tri-Magsafe charging pads, eliminating any tangled wires and cords. Plus, it folds up for easy packing.

Why flight attendants love this charging station: "I am a flight attendant, and this is awesome. I can charge all of my items at one time without bringing several chargers. [It has a] fast charge as well."

To buy: amazon.com, $30 with on-site coupon (originally $37)

Sleepy Ride Airplane Footrest

The details: The Sleepy Ride Airplane Footrest attaches to the arms of the tray table in front of you for a more comfortable flight. Its memory foam cushion molds to you and provides excellent support to the lower back and legs. (The brand notes it can help prevent flight-induced swelling.) When the flight's over, just fold it up into its carrying bag and put it in your personal item or carry-on.

Why flight attendants love this footrest: "I am a retired Delta flight attendant and travel a lot. My knees always hurt and my feet swell. This product was a lifesaver on my four-hour flight today. For the first time in years, I actually slept and didn't get off the plane in pain."

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $25)

Zoppen RFID-Blocking Travel Wallet

The details: The Zoppen RFID-Blocking Travel Wallet, which you can get for as little as $13 today, has a pocket for everything — and we mean everything. There's a designated passport/vaccine card pocket, a boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, a slot for your ID, zippered pockets for your cash and coins, one SIM card pouch, and a compartment for tickets, coupons, and vouchers. Plus, there's even a spot for your keys.

Why flight attendants love this wallet: "The quality is also so lovely with all the right amount of pockets to store my IDs, passport, and other relevant documents. I’m a flight attendant, so this is the perfect size of travel wallet for me. This definitely exceeded my expectations."

To buy: amazon.com, from $13 with on-site coupon (originally $17)

Yamiu Travel Shoe Bag Set

The details: These best-selling travel shoe bags free up space in your suitcase while protecting your favorite kicks with their durable, waterproof construction. The set of four includes two standard size bags and two extra-large bags, each of which are equipped with a sturdy zipper to keep everything in place. Don't miss the chance to save 32 percent off this set.

Why flight attendants love this set: "These bags are sturdy but lightweight to protect your shoes, sweaters, and any other extras. I love the handle; I can attach it to my other bag. This is a great find."

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $22)

PrettyGarden Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit

The details: Whether you're in need of a comfy plane outfit or a versatile vacation wardrobe staple, this PrettyGarden jumpsuit is it — and it's on sale for up to 35 percent off thanks to a special on-site coupon. Its soft and stretchy polyester-spandex fabric will keep you cool, and its elastic waistband ensures a comfortable fit. Plus, you can dress it up or down since its off-the-shoulder, short-sleeved top adds extra style points.

Why flight attendants love this jumpsuit: "I'm a flight attendant, and you want to wear comfy clothes that look posh when flying on planes; it's part of our rules. This jumpsuit is beyond perfect… You can wear this to the beach for a nice casual look or put a belt, heels, blazer, and necklace to dress up for a night out."

To buy: amazon.com, from $35 with on-site coupon (originally $52)

Addalock Portable Door Lock

The details: For extra peace of mind, add the Addalock Portable Door Lock, which is currently on sale for 44 percent off, to your cart before your next trip. This genius device adds an extra layer of safety and privacy to your hotel room door by preventing it from opening, and it's incredibly easy to install.

Why flight attendants love this lock: "I'm a flight attendant, and I go nowhere without this device, especially in the hotels where the maids just open the doors without knocking first — also when guests are given the same room key by mistake (or not) and open the door while you are there."

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $32)

EverSnug Travel Blanket And Pillow

The details: The EverSnug makes the perfect travel companion with its two-in-one design, which can be used as a travel blanket or pillow depending on your preference. When it's not in use, you can slide the EverSnug over your luggage handle for hands-free convenience. Even better news? It's on sale for nearly 30 percent off right now.

Why flight attendants love this item: "I’m a flight attendant, and this blanket is perfect for cold cabins. It fits on my suitcase handle perfectly."

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $35)

Westonetek Add-A-Bag Luggage Strap

The details: If you're tired of lugging multiple bags around the airport, then you need to give the Add-A-Bag Luggage Strap a try. It easily attaches to your suitcase handle and securely carries your backpack or purse for more convenience. It can also be used to carry your neck pillow, jacket, hat, and other belongings. Grab one while it's on sale for as little as $9.

Why flight attendants love this strap: "These were better quality than I expected them to be, so I was very happy with my purchase. I’m a flight attendant and bought two because I always need something to hold an extra bag or my coat.”

To buy: amazon.com, $9 (originally $14)

Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds

The details: Currently 35 percent off, the Tozo T10 Bluetooth Earbuds are winning avid Apple AirPods users over with their immersive and realistic sound, affordable price tag, and 45-hour battery life. In fact, the popular earbuds have more than 230,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. What's more, they're waterproof, sweatproof, and come with a protective carrying case.

Why flight attendants love these earbuds: "I am a flight attendant and use this headset so much — for using FaceTime, [making] phone calls, listening to music, or watching a movie. It has a fantastic sound and battery life."

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $40)

