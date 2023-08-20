I’m a Travel Writer, and I Live in Bootcut Yoga Pants — Here Are 12 Perfect Pairs That Go With Everything

As an unabashed yoga pants person, I never fail to pack at least three pairs for any given trip. But a few months ago, I discovered a travel wardrobe hack that I can never un-discover: bootcut compression yoga pants. I bought a black pair for $70, and they’re so versatile, they’ve paid for themselves many times over. I wear them to work out and lounge around, but also with a T-shirt and sandals for day trips and then with heels and a blazer for evenings out.

The day-to-night appeal of these perfect travel pants is huge. I mean, how many other wardrobe staples can you think of that wear this many hats? But it’s the fit and the silhouette of these pants that really seal the deal. I’m curvy, and the compression provides enough support that I feel confident at all times — even after a full culinary tour in a new city. And the flared legs do what other yoga pants can’t: they pass (convincingly) as slacks.

But I kind of overpaid for my bootcut compression yoga pants, considering that Amazon sells at least 12 of the exact same style starting at just $15 — and all under $35 (or half the price of mine!) That’s pretty impressive considering many raving reviewers claim they give their Lululemon leggings a run for their money. Many of them have more than 10,000 five-star ratings, too. Go ahead and change the way you think about yoga pants: I promise it will change the way you travel.

Heathyoga Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets

Amazon

Hang onto your hat: Heathyoga bootcut compression yoga pants not only have the most five-star ratings of all the boot-cut yoga pants of Amazon, but they also have pockets! Stash your phone at your side and keep it close at hand for that perfect Instagram moment. This pair is super soft, stretchy and sweat-wicking to keep you comfy and dry. “Not only are they terrific and resilient for workouts, to include pockets, I wear them to work, social events, and even just relaxing around the house. They are comfortable all day long, and the flare leg augments my body style in a way that keeps me coming back for more!” wrote a reviewer after my own heart. Even Lululemon fans say they’re the “best high-waisted yoga pants” they’ve worn.

Promover Bootcut Yoga Pants

Amazon

These bootcut yoga pants by Promover are probably the closest on this list to my beloved pair, and they're about a third of the price. How can you go wrong? Of course, they have four-way stretch and sweat-wicking construction and other amazing features that make them perfect for working out, but you’ll be weaning these out to dinner and cocktail parties, too, guaranteed. One shopper wrote, “I love these pants! Comfortable, fits as mentioned, have some tummy control and can wear dressed up with heels or flats,” wrote a happy shopper.

Topyogas Bootleg Yoga Pants

Amazon

Another pair that Amazon fans can’t stop raving about, these Topyogas Bootcut Yoga Pants have something I adore about my pair: a high waist. It makes all the difference in accentuating my natural waist, and it’s such a stylish silhouette when I tuck in a button-down blouse and wear it with pumps or a chunky-heeled sandal or boot. “Not an exaggeration, if I could live in these pants I would,” wrote one of more than 8,000 five-star reviewers. “They are so comfortable, hold their shape well even after wearing all day and after six months of regular (constant) wearing and washing have not faded or stretched out.” Another who called them “so flattering” paired them with a fall coat for a polished look.

IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets

Amazon

These high-waisted compression yoga pants have a unique feature I haven't seen in the others: in addition to side pockets they have a pair of back pockets which makes these IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants uniquely suited to day to night wear. Tons of Amazon fans are absolutely smitten with the versatility. “How can you go wrong with yoga pants that have pockets that make them look like dress pants! I can wear them to work and no one knows I’m in sweats. Win win for me!” wrote one of more than 21,000 five-star reviewers.

Houmous Cotton Bootcut Pants

Amazon

With a pair of breathable cotton yoga pants like these by Houmous, you know you’ll be dry and chafe-free even in humid and tropical destinations. A welcome bonus: they come in three different inseam measurements so you can find your perfect fit. “I’m not tall, I’m long. Yes there’s a difference. I love this company and love I can finally get yoga pants that are long enough for me,” as one shopper explained it.

Hiskywin Inner Pocket Yoga Pants

Amazon

These bootcut compression yoga pants by Hiskywin were built for two things: comfort and convenience. They’re designed with four-way stretch, flat seams and moisture-wicking fabric, and they hide space for things like keys, credit cards, and even a cellphone right in the waistband. You could conceivably go an entire day, from yoga sunrise class to an evening each stroll, without your purse. “Durable enough to withstand the rub of my [thick] thighs for more than 50 miles of hiking in the Arizona heat,” wrote a happy hiker. Yet they’re sleek enough to wear to work too, according to several shoppers.

Bubblelime High-Waist Bootcut Yoga Pants

Amazon

These high-waisted beauties have comfort on their side thanks to flexible four-way stretch, a compression high waist that’s oh-so-flattering, and your choice of five different inseam options. The bootcut compression yoga pants I bought and love were available in only one inseam — a really, really long one. Hemming pants with this much spandex is a delicate art, so if you think length might be an issue, these Bubblelime yoga pants are a safe bet. One fan had a different point of view, writing: “I am 6-ft tall and curvy. I personally want my pants dragging the floor (a privilege I’m rarely afforded), so I grabbed a few pair with the 37” inseam and they are absolutely my favorite legging that I own.” Plus, shoppers swear the material has the same quality as their Lululemon leggings.

Sunzel Flare Leggings

Amazon

In search of a super high-waisted bootcut leggings? I picked the second skin-like Sunzel Flare Leggings just for you. These No. 1 best-selling women’s pants have a waist-enhancing V-shaped waist and suck you in securely while their compression sculpts your curves. And they’re so, so soft. Thousands of Amazon shoppers are smitten. “They’re amazingly comfortable, breathable, and stretchy,” one wrote. “I bartend long hours in the heat and these repel liquid/dry quickly, and never chafe.”

Hi Clasmix ​​Bootcut Yoga Pants

Amazon

These bootcut compression Yoga Pants by Hi Clasmix have climbed their way up the Amazon charts to No. 1 best-seller territory — and according to thousands of fans, you can pretty much climb, stretch or walk anywhere in this pair thanks to their silky smooth material created through the company’s special sanding process and incredible stretch and support. “Wish this had more than five stars! Unbelievably soft and comfortable, excellent stretch, and not see through!” as one fan confirmed. Choose from full-length and cropped options.

Ododos Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants

Amazon

From the company that brought us the ever-popular belt bag, this pair of bootcut pants is scoring major points for being so easy to move in, particularly thanks to a gusset crotch and flat seams that won't dig anywhere even when you’re doing deep stretches or perfecting your downward dog. And no one has to know you're this comfortable when you're dressed up for evening affairs too — or that you’re hiding your money and credit card securely in the hidden pocket inside these Ododos pants’ high waistband. This shopper has worn them every day for a year: “What will I do if they ever stop making these? I do not know. But they are truly the best pants for me.”

Afitne Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants

Amazon

The flat lock stitching on these Afitne bootcut yoga pants lends a distinct design detail that I'm not mad at. It includes all the flattering waist-snatching band, four-way stretch and other details we all love in a comfy pair of yoga pants. And hidden inside that thick waistband are two internal pockets for stashing little odds and ends when you're jetting off from the gym to meet your entourage for brunch. A reviewer wrote, “These pants not only look cute with a hiking boot, but they also can be paired with a pair of lug soled sneakers, patent leather loafers, healed booties and running shoes. With a change of a shirt, sweater or shacket and shoe option, you can be ready for work, casual day or a workout…such a versatile item to have in your closet.”

G Gradual Bootcut Yoga Pants

Amazon

This sleek pair of bootcut yoga pants from G Gradual is made from a unique nylon spandex blend, which makes them so effective for wicking away moisture. A few other winning features include side pockets and four available inseam options for the perfect fit. “Love these pants, two pair of these [and] I could travel the world,” wrote a shopper. “Right-hand pocket fits my smart phone perfect. Left-hand pocket has a narrowing at the bottom that my key falls into and no way is it coming out unless I take it out. Really impressed.” Grab them in khaki and you can wear them to a fitness class, to work, to a fancy dinner — the sky is the limit.

