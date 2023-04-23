People Rave This Versatile Amazon Jumpsuit Is 'So Comfy for Traveling' — and It's Just $33

While some may lament the days when people used to dress up to travel, many travel enthusiasts today prioritize comfort over a fashionable outfit. Finding the right comfortable shoe or one-and-done outfit can make any trip so much more enjoyable.

Especially if you happen to be traveling with kids or pumping while you’re gone, comfort is key. And that’s why people are loving this stretchy jumpsuit that’s super comfortable, while still looking polished.

Fixmatti’s Drawstring Jumpsuit is well loved at Amazon, with more than 580 five-star reviews, and you can scoop it up for just $33 right now. With a deal like that, we just may be grabbing it in multiple colors.

This “extremely flattering” jumpsuit is a blend of cotton, polyester and spandex meaning it’s breathable, super soft, and most importantly, stretchy. One reviewer lauded that the jumpsuit was so comfy, “it almost feels like one-piece pajamas” and several shoppers wrote that they received “multiple compliments.”

Not only is the jumpsuit comfortable to wear while traveling, it’s also ideal for packing when you’re trying to squeeze everything into a carry-on. An impressed shopper revealed that she could easily pack “five or six” of this jumpsuit in a medium tote for traveling.

The Fixmatti Drawstring Jumpsuit is a pull-on design, so there’s no messing with buttons or zippers, but it still comes with a drawstring waist so you can customize the fit to your own body shape. A wrap-around V-neck lends itself to even more personalization, and if you happen to be nursing or pumping, access is just a fabric swipe away.

The versatile one-stop outfit is sleeveless for warmer climates (or just the unbearably hot hallway before you board the plane) or can easily be topped with a sweater or cardigan for cooler temperatures. And the tapered leg means it works equally as well with sneakers as it does with heels. One reviewer shared that they even wore it to a rehearsal dinner “with heels and a blazer.” The jumpsuit is available in sizes S to XL and comes in five different color options, including a short-sleeved red version.

Perhaps the most ringing endorsement is from a reviewer who raved that the “chic” Fixmatti Drawstring Jumpsuit “is like wearing PJs all day”, which sounds like the best kind of travel outfit to us.

