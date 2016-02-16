This port city is home to all things hip, cool, and delicious—so the best things to do in Barcelona are culturally rich, maybe even avant-garde. For example, you’ll instantly recognize the work of Barcelona’s most famous architect, Antoni Gaudí. Visit his houses, Casa Batlló or Palau Güell, and spend time admiring his magnum opus: the unfinished Sagrada Familia cathedral. His work can also be found in the iconic Park Güell.

Afterward, hit the beach. Visitors can’t miss Barceloneta, with its string of bustling beachfront chiringuitos, or bars, though locals prefer quiet Bogatell and the uniquely Mediterranean nude beach, Mar Bella.

Views of this great city (and its 2.5 miles of sandy beaches) can be enjoyed by hiking up Tibidabo and Montjuïc, or while sipping the city’s drink of choice, a gin and tonic, on the terrace of downtown’s best hotels: Grand Central Hotel or Hotel 1898.