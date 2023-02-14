This Fitness Tracker Has Earned More Than 53,000 5-star Ratings at Amazon, and It’s Great for Active Vacations

If there’s one accessory I have on me at all times, it’s my fitness tracker. Knowing how many steps I’m taking each day gives me that extra motivation to get out and go for a walk when I’ve been sedentary for long periods of time. And when I’m on vacation, I find that I become competitive with the number of steps I’m racking up throughout my adventures.

If you’re in the market for a fitness tracking watch to keep you accountable through day-to-day life and busy vacations, the shopper-loved Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great choice, having earned more than 53,000 perfect ratings. Even better, it’s now on sale at Amazon for up to 44 percent off, so trust us: This is one deal you won’t want to miss.

To buy: amazon.com, $57 (originally $100)

Not only does this Fitbit provide the functionality of a watch (which is undeniably essential on vacation), but it also offers heart rate monitoring technology, step tracking, sleep analysis, and even hourly activity reminders. This all-in-one watch provides you with the motivation to get your body moving each day, so from relaxed beach vacations to more active travels you can stay in tune with your body and feeling your best.

The last thing you want to bring with you while traveling is a tangle of unnecessary charging cords, but the Fitbit Inspire 2 contains up to 10 days of battery life so you can leave one extra charger at home while still keeping track of your health status. Not to mention the watch even offers a daily readiness score, helping you determine whether or not you should priorize rest that day or prepare for that strenuous walking tour or hike you have planned. Plus, while it’s highly functional, the design of the watch is sleek and unassuming, coming in three flattering colors that won’t clash with your personal style. And yes, it’s waterproof.

Shoppers love this fitness tracking watch for everyday life and busy vacations, with one customer raving that it’s a “great step and sleep [tracker] with amazing battery life” adding, “if you travel and forget your charger, you’re fine for a week.” Another shopper concurred, explaining that they “only have to charge it about every two weeks, which is very nice for traveling,” and noted that it has a “slim band” and “doesn’t feel bulky on your wrist.”

One avid Fitbit user noted that they’ve “taken it on vacations” for two years and overall, “this purchase was a win.” They explained that it’s “lightweight” and the “battery life is amazing,” even going as far as to say “if it breaks tomorrow, I’d definitely get the same exact one.” And for those who aren’t particularly tech-savvy, this watch is for you. One shopper shared that they “like that the Fitbit is not overly complicated,” noting that the “app is easy to use while still providing a lot of information.”

Staying active and aware of your health needs may not be easy, but from busy vacations to everyday life the Fitbit Inspire 2 is here to help. Keep track of your daily step count and even improve your sleep, all with this lightweight, high-tech watch — and get it at Amazon for as little as $56 while it’s still on sale.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $56.

