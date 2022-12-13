Travelers Say These Best-selling Resistance Bands ‘Fit Perfectly’ in Their Luggage — and They’re $13 Right Now

I’ll admit it — I’m one of those people that actually enjoys working out on vacation. I’m aware that many people view travel as an opportunity to take a break from the gym, but the endorphin boost I get from exercise is not something I can’t skip for even a handful of days. However, it’s a rarity that I’m staying somewhere that offers the luxury of a gym. Enter: resistance bands.

I’ve been using Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands for years now, and this best-seller on Amazon with more than 81,900 five-star ratings is so easy to throw into any carry-on suitcase for a light sweat session, no gym needed. The best part? They’re currently on sale for 38 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $20)

These sturdy, colorful resistance loops are 12 inches by 2 inches, coming in five different levels of resistance from light to extra heavy. That means they’re perfect for any fitness level, and are easily utilized in all kinds of full-body exercises, from squats to tricep extensions, allowing you to have a great workout from the comfort of your hotel room or home.

Made of high-quality natural latex (that’s a rubber and thermoplastic elastomer), these bands are tear-resistant during even your most intense workouts. I can attest that after four years with my bands, they’re still in as good shape as ever. In fact, I can get almost as good of a workout with these bands as in the gym, especially since the strong bands can withstand up to 74 pounds of resistance. That’s not to mention they come with a travel-friendly bag you can throw them into once your workout is complete and a handy instruction guide for some additional fitness inspiration.

Amazon customers love these portable, efficient resistance loops for travel in particular. One enthusiastic shopper wrote that they are “compact, so [there are] no excuses for not carrying them along when you travel.” Another customer shared that these bands are great for at-home and on-the-go exercise,” adding that they “appreciate the instructions that came with it showing all the many uses for the bands,” and continuing that they “fit perfectly” in their suitcase. Going even further, one customer confirmed that these bands are “handy for traveling,” and “have been a tremendous help with strengthening and toning.”

As for durability, customers rave that these bands withstand the test of time — and a tough workout. One shopper wrote that they found the bands to be “durable and cute,” adding that they “last a long time.” Another customer even noted they have “used them many times” with “no signs of wear and tear.” They also shared that they’re a great alternative to dumbbells, explaining, “I enjoy the amount of [resistance] in each band, which allows me to use light resistance for harder exercises and heavier resistance to push myself.”

If you’re worried about sacrificing the quality of your workout while on vacation, these bands are going to be your saving grace. One shopper raved, “[They’ve] changed my workouts permanently,” continuing, “When I can’t get to the gym these things are a lifesaver, and they’re really getting me in shape.”

Whether you want to maintain your fitness routine while on a trip or simply are looking for a way to amp up your workouts from home, these Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands are a no-brainer addition to your carry-on. Don’t miss out on this killer deal on a best-selling fitness essential.

