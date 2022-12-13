Travelers Say These Best-selling Resistance Bands ‘Fit Perfectly’ in Their Luggage — and They’re $13 Right Now

Amazon's top-rated exercise bands are “compact" so there are "no excuses for not carrying them along when you travel," according to reviewers.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands with Instruction Guide and Carry Bag
Photo:

amazon

I’ll admit it — I’m one of those people that actually enjoys working out on vacation. I’m aware that many people view travel as an opportunity to take a break from the gym, but the endorphin boost I get from exercise is not something I can’t skip for even a handful of days. However, it’s a rarity that I’m staying somewhere that offers the luxury of a gym. Enter: resistance bands. 

I’ve been using Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands for years now, and this best-seller on Amazon with more than 81,900 five-star ratings is so easy to throw into any carry-on suitcase for a light sweat session, no gym needed. The best part? They’re currently on sale for 38 percent off. 

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands with Instruction Guide and Carry Bag

amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $20)

These sturdy, colorful resistance loops are 12 inches by 2 inches, coming in five different levels of resistance from light to extra heavy. That means they’re perfect for any fitness level, and are easily utilized in all kinds of full-body exercises, from squats to tricep extensions, allowing you to have a great workout from the comfort of your hotel room or home. 

Made of high-quality natural latex (that’s a rubber and thermoplastic elastomer), these bands are tear-resistant during even your most intense workouts. I can attest that after four years with my bands, they’re still in as good shape as ever. In fact, I can get almost as good of a workout with these bands as in the gym, especially since  the strong bands can withstand up to 74 pounds of resistance. That’s not to mention they come with a travel-friendly bag you can throw them into once your workout is complete and a handy instruction guide for some additional fitness inspiration.

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands with Instruction Guide and Carry Bag berry

amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $20)

Amazon customers love these portable, efficient resistance loops for travel in particular. One enthusiastic shopper wrote that they are “compact, so [there are] no excuses for not carrying them along when you travel.” Another customer shared that these bands are great for at-home and on-the-go exercise,” adding that they “appreciate the instructions that came with it showing all the many uses for the bands,” and continuing that they “fit perfectly” in their suitcase. Going even further, one customer confirmed that these bands are “handy for traveling,” and “have been a tremendous help with strengthening and toning.”

As for durability, customers rave that these bands withstand the test of time — and a tough workout. One shopper wrote that they found the bands to be “durable and cute,” adding that they “last a long time.” Another customer even noted they have “used them many times” with “no signs of wear and tear.” They also shared that they’re a great alternative to dumbbells, explaining, “I enjoy the amount of [resistance] in each band, which allows me to use light resistance for harder exercises and heavier resistance to push myself.”

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands with Instruction Guide and Carry Bag pink

amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $20)

If you’re worried about sacrificing the quality of your workout while on vacation, these bands are going to be your saving grace. One shopper raved, “[They’ve] changed my workouts permanently,” continuing, “When I can’t get to the gym these things are a lifesaver, and they’re really getting me in shape.”

Whether you want to maintain your fitness routine while on a trip or simply are looking for a way to amp up your workouts from home, these Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands are a no-brainer addition to your carry-on. Don’t miss out on this killer deal on a best-selling fitness essential. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $13. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Cyber Monday Editor Loved Deals Roundup
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 15 Early Cyber Monday Deals I’m Snagging From Amazon
The 9 Workout Accessories Professional Trainers Always Take on Vacation
The 9 Workout Accessories Professional Trainers Always Take on Vacation
15 Travel Hacks You Never Knew You NeededâMore than 50% Off at Amazon Tout
15 Game-changing Hacks for Travelers — From $6 at Amazon
20 Genius Holiday Gifts for 10 Types of Travelers Tout
20 Genius Holiday Gifts for 10 Types of Travelers — Starting at $6
Christmas Travel Gifts at Nordstrom Rack Tout
Hurry, These Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom Rack Can Still Make It Before Christmas — and They’re Up to 70% Off
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Lightweight Underseat Carry-On
Flight Attendants Love How Much They Can Fit Inside This Underseat Carry-on — and It's on Sale
JBL Clip 4 - Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker
Shoppers Have Dubbed This Waterproof Speaker ‘Perfect for Traveling’ — and It’s on Sale for $50
adidas Women's Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe Tout
These Comfy Adidas Sneakers Make the Perfect Travel Shoes — and They’re on Sale for $35 at Amazon
Amazon Customer-Loved Gifts Tout
Amazon's List of Its Most Popular Items From the Year Is Filled With Genius Gift Ideas for Travelers
Planone Short Rain Boots Tout
Travelers Say These Comfy Rain Boots Are Perfect for Touring Rainy and Wet Cities — and They’re 50% Off
Vgoal Sling Backpack Men's Chest Bag Tout
This Super Convenient Sling Bag Can ‘Carry Just About Anything While Traveling’ — and It’s Only $20
INIU Portable Charger Tout
Travelers Love This High-speed Portable Charger Than Holds a Full Week of Charge in Reserve — and It’s 77% Off
Travel Weekender Bag
Travelers Say This Weekender Bag Is the 'Perfect Carry-on' for Short Trips — and It's Just $40
timberland boot sale Nordstrom
These Perfect-for-winter Timberland Boots Are Finally on Sale — but Not for Long
CM Last-Minute Amazon Deals Roundup tout
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon’s 30 Best Cyber Monday Deals Before They’re Gone
Spanx Cyber Monday Sale Tout
Surprise! Spanx Is Giving You an Extra Day to Shop Its Once-a-year Sale on Oprah Picks and Celeb Favorites