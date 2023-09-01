Never Flown First Class? This Company Wants to Give You $1,500 to Upgrade Your Next Flight

When you walk into a plane, the first thing you’ll notice is just how utterly impeccable first class looks. Those plush seats, all that extra legroom, and the ultra-attentive service from crew members make it seem like a super inviting place, especially as you walk on by to your smaller, more crowded economy class seat.

And now, you may not have to keep walking with this contest to score a first class ticket.

Upgraded Points, a website dedicated to teaching travelers about points and miles, is giving one lucky traveler $1,500 to use toward upgrading to first class in exchange for the winner sharing their honest thoughts on if the experience is really worth it or not.

“Why $1,500? The average first class domestic round-trip flight can cost between $800 and $1,000,” the company shared on its giveaway page. “A traveler may spend as little as $400 for their ticket if traveling from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in November, or upwards of $1,400 if flying from New York to Los Angeles in the same time frame.”

Specifically, the site is looking for applicants who have never flown first class before to ensure they get a “fresh and unbiased review of the experience.”

The trip will need to take place on a round-trip, U.S. domestic flight, and must be completed by the end of 2023. Following the flight, the winner will be asked to fill out a scorecard to share all the details about their experience.

As for the small print, applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply. All potential winners must fill out the entire application form, which includes questions on their travel plans, airline, home airport, and destination, and a quick question answering why they should be selected to receive the $1,500.

The deadline to enter is Friday, Oct. 6th at 12 a.m. ET. For those who so sorry, and start dreaming about all your first class demands now. And if you don’t win, you can always try these tips to get upgraded for free.

