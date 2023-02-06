This Airline Is Discontinuing In-flight Sales of Cosmetics and More — and Selling Them at 40% Off Right Now

Finnair is discontinuing its in-flight sales of cosmetics and other gifts this month in a continued effort to reduce the weight onboard its aircraft — and is selling the remainder of its inventory at a discount until supplies last.

The Finland-based carrier will end in-flight sales on all of its flights on Feb. 28, according to the airline, choosing to no longer carry the items on board. The decision comes after Finnair stopped selling these items on flights within the European Union.

“Onboard and pre-order shopping has become a less important service among our customers,” Valtteri Helve, the head of product offering at Finnair, said in a statement last week. “Already in spring 2020, we announced that we [would] discontinue in-flight sales on our flights within [the] EU as part of our goal to reduce the overall weight of the aircraft, and now it is time to take the next step.”

Customers who choose to pre-order gifts can still do so until April 18. And as a bonus, Finnair will offer 40 percent off on all pre-order items.

Currently, in-flight shopping is available on long-haul flights as well as on flights to the Canary Islands, Dubai, Egypt, Iceland, Israel, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. Pre-orders are available on all flights over two hours.

The online pre-order shop offers a wide-range of products from adorable Finnair-branded toy reindeer to perfume, Marimekko amenity kits, and more.

"Together with our partners, we have been able to offer a wide range of products, and many Finnish brands have also been well represented on our flights,” Tiina Tissari, the vice president [of] customer experience and products at Finnair, said in the statement.

While shopping for gifts will no longer be available on the aircraft, travelers can still pre-order meals as well as purchase snacks and beverages on board. Finnair Plus members will also continue to be able to buy home delivery products from the Finnair Shop.

Products aren’t the only thing Finnair sold on the ground. In 2020, the airline sold meals inspired by its business class offerings in one of the country’s largest supermarket chains in an effort to keep its catering teams working and satisfy customer wanderlust.

