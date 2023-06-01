Score 40% Off Flights to Fiji, Australia, and More — but You'll Have to Book Soon

A special getaway to Fiji just got cheaper, thanks to a 40% off sale.



Fiji Airways, the national airline of Fiji, recently announced a new promotion with discounts on airfare from the United States to the paradise island, and beyond. Specifically, the sale includes roundtrip service from Los Angeles to Fiji for only $609 round-trip.



The sale — expiring on June 7 — isn’t just for flights to Fiji, but also for flights to Australia with a stopover in Fiji. Some of the additional top flight deals include roundtrip service from either San Francisco or Los Angeles to Fiji for $609 on travel for select dates between August 15, 2023 through April 30, 2024, according to a release from Fiji Airways.



Travelers can also purchase tickets from San Francisco or Los Angeles to Australia for $879, for travel on select dates between Thursday and April 30, 2024. The airline also shares that the fares are subject to availability, and subject to terms and conditions.



The airline operates a flexible pricing model with several levels of experiences ranging from Lite, Value, Comfort, and Plus. The recently announced fare sale offers discounted fares in the ‘Lite’ category, which includes a meal or snack, beverages, entertainment, points, and 1 carry-on bag. Additional checked baggage or changes to the reservation require an added fee.



Fiji Airways was ranked as the Best Airline Staff Service in the Australia & Pacific Region in 2022 at the World Airlines Awards, hosted by Skytrax. The airline provided air travel for 1.3 million passengers in 2022, and is a member of the OneWorld Alliance.



Fiji is most known for beautiful beaches, adventure hikes, backpacking, and diving. Fiji’s tourism department has the tagline that the country is “where happiness happens naturally.” Fiji is home to luxury hotel destinations such as Turtle Island, which Travel + Leisure profiled in 2020, and also the Yasaway Island Resort & Spa, which can be bought out as a private island.