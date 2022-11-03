Shoppers Say These $34 Slip-on Sneakers Feel Like ‘Walking on a Cloud' and Are Perfect for Long Travel Days

Traveling requires one to be prepared for anything. And most of the time, that includes a lot of walking, which is why every traveler should have a trusty and supportive pair of sneakers. If your go-to kicks are in need of a refresh (or you simply haven’t been able to find footwear that keeps you comfortable and pain free), then Amazon shoppers say it’s time to upgrade to the Feethit Slip-On Sneakers.

The popular men’s sneakers have earned nearly 3,000 five-star ratings from customers, many of whom are travelers, and they’re priced at a wallet-friendly $34. Sizes range from 7.5 to 12 and they come in so many versatile colors like neutral black, white, and navy as well as army green, red, and dark gray.

With their EVA midsole and foam lining, the Feethit Slip-On Sneakers offer toe-to-heel cushioning to ensure that your feet are supported while you walk. This material also boasts impressive shock absorbing qualities to minimize fatigue and discomfort, even on big walking days.

The shoes’ high-elastic outsoles also provide additional cushioning and shock absorption while offering stable and protective foundations for your feet. The bottoms are enhanced with anti-skid traction patterns so you can confidently walk on any surface — from sleek airport floors to cobblestone streets.

For extra support and stabilization, the Feethit Sneakers’ slip-on designs snuggly hug your feet and have high tongues and ankle pads to promote proper alignment. Their breathable mesh material combined with their elastic uppers move with your natural stride and give the shoes flexibility, so you’ll never feel restricted when wearing them. And, according to shoppers, they’re easy to slide into, which will be a game-changer at TSA security lines or if you have to get dressed for the day quickly.

In their review, one customer dubbed them the “best shoes I’ve bought recently,” and another shopper noted that their boyfriend said they’re “the most comfortable shoes he has ever worn.” Chiming in, a surprised reviewer shared, “I ordered these for a quick vacation expecting them to be pretty disposable. On the contrary, I got a good pair of white sneakers that go with all casual clothing. They look good, [are] well-made and made to last.”

Similarly, a traveler who brought the Feethit Slip-On Sneakers on vacation added, “I walked all around the airport and the country I visited and they were stylish, comfortable, lightweight, and affordable. I’m very happy with my purchase and will be buying some pairs in other colors.”

Another wanderlust reviewer highlighted that they’re “easy to pack” and also make great shoes for the gym. They even earned a stamp of approval from a shopper that was happy to report they were “perfect for long airplane travel and moving around the airport.”

Outside of traveling, shoppers assure that they make excellent everyday sneakers, especially if you’re someone that has to be on your feet all day for work. A healthcare worker said, “I’m on my feet for 12 hours, five days a week. These shoes are incredibly comfortable and my feet never hurt after a long shift at the hospital.” Another shopper quipped that they feel like “walking on a cloud,” and a final customer raved that the sneakers “fit like a glove and [are] comfortable all day.”

Trust us, you’re going to want to run, not walk to pick up the Feethit Slip-On Sneakers. Get a pair at Amazon today for $34 so you can add them to your travel wardrobe before your next trip.

