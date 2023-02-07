FDA Recall Forces Amtrak to Pull Sandwiches, Salads, Yogurt, and More

Amtrak has removed several food items from their service due a Food & Drug Administration recall prompted by listeria concerns.

The food was served on Acela and Northeast Regional trains between Jan. 24 and Jan. 29, an Amtrak spokesman told Travel + Leisure. The food included sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, and wraps.

“These products were promptly removed from trains upon notification. All products currently served onboard are completely safe to consume,” the Amtrak spokesman told T+L. “We take the health and safety of our customers seriously and will continue working with our suppliers to ensure the safety of all our food products.”

The food had been supplied by Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, according to the FDA. The potentially contaminated food had been distributed in several states, including Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and in Washington D.C. In addition to Amtrak, the company’s food had been sold in retail locations and in vending machines.

Listeria can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, and can sometimes be fatal in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Listeria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

As of the recall date, no illnesses had been reported.

On the Acela trains, Amtrak sells food in a cafe as well as offers in-seat dining services, according to the company. The Northeast Regional trains also feature an on-board cafe where customers can order breakfast sandwiches, packaged snacks, hot dogs, and other items.

Beyond these trains, Amtrak offers complimentary dining for travelers who book a private room on longer routes. Traditional dining is available in a dining car on the Auto Train, the California Zephyr, the Coast Starlight, the Empire Builder, the Southwest Chief, the Sunset Limited, and on the Texas Eagle between San Antonio and Los Angeles.