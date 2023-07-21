This 'Easy to Pack' Inflatable Paddle Board Takes 'Minutes' to Set Up — and It's Nearly 40% Off Right Now

If you’re looking to dive into all sorts of water adventures this summer without the hassle of lugging around a heavy paddle board, we’ve got great news for you. Amazon is currently offering an incredible deal on the Fbsport Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board. With discounts up to 39 percent off, you'll want to act quick because no telling how long this sale will last. And, with almost 2,000 five-star reviews, it's safe to say that it's one of the retailer's most-loved paddle boards.

Prices vary depending on the color you choose, but we're seeing savings as big as $130. This inflatable paddle board comes in 14 colors and prints, and for the best deals, check out the leaf green version that's starting at $170, the nautical blue one that's starting at $177, or the eye-catching mint green SUP board that's nearly 40 percent off and marked down to $200.

Amazon

The Fbsport Premium Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board is designed with convenience in mind. Constructed from high-quality, durable materials, it can be seamlessly deflated and packed into a portable backpack that it comes with, making it effortless to store and transport. In fact, one Amazon shopper said, “It’s so easy to pack and bring on the go.” And, some shoppers are particularly fond of the carrying bag, with one highlighting that “the bag is the best part because everything fits in there really nice without forcing anything with potentially breaking something.” The paddle board also comes with an air pump, a paddle, and a detachable ankle leash, so you don't have to waste any time getting out on the water.

Adding the Fbsport Inflatable Paddle Board to your outdoor gear repertoire will be a game-changer for all kinds of water sports and activities this summer from paddling to surfing, yoga, and more. When fully inflated with the included pump, customers say the paddleboard feels remarkably sturdy. One reviewer wrote, “It's been scratched on rocks and has stood up to some heavy wakes. I have taken it out for miles.” Another shopper mentioned that it's very stable on the water, “I had myself and two kids on it with no problems. I will probably be buying a second one for my husband because we are both loving it.”

Amazon

What's more, the SUP paddle board can accommodate up to 350 pounds on its 11-foot by 33-inch frame, making it a versatile fit for most users. One shopper declared, “It's the board of choice for everyone from my young teen daughter to my tall husband.”

In addition to all of its features, the board also has a non-slip soft deck and three customizable fins that can be adjusted to match specific skill sets and comfort levels, making it super beginner friendly. One satisfied shopper expressed, “As a complete beginner, this board was easy to pack, unpack, get prepped and use.” According to most reviewers, it takes up to 10 minutes to fully inflate the paddle board with the provided hand pump, but one avid user shared that it "only takes around three to four minutes."

Amazon

A number of shoppers also rave about its durability as well. One shopper raved, “I have owned my first board for two and a half years and have taken it on all kinds of water: lakes, rivers with class one to two rapids, [and] the beach, and it's held up beautifully even after skidding over some rocks and sustaining a couple scratches.” This paddle board also comes with a three-year warranty, adding even more piece of mind.

Enjoy these last few weeks of summer on your favorite waterways with the Fbsport Inflatable Paddle Board. Make sure to add the popular SUP paddle board to your cart while it's up to nearly 40 percent off at Amazon, and keep scrolling to stock up on top-rated water sport gear for your next adventure.

