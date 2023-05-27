With stomach-dropping spirals, high-speed accelerations, and terrifying freefalls, here are 15 of the fastest roller coasters in the world that will have your heart racing from start to finish. Related: 19 Best Roller Coasters Around the World

For amusement park lovers, there is nothing quite like the adrenaline rush of riding a roller coaster. Over the years, these scream machines have gotten taller, faster, and scarier, designed to thrill even the most extreme daredevils from around the world.

01 of 14 Formula Rossa — Ferrari World, United Arab Emirates BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The Formula Rossa roller coaster is the mother of speed machines for coaster enthusiasts. The hydraulic launch coaster was built in 2010 and is the fastest coaster in the world, reaching a speed of 149 mph at its fastest point. Inspired by the iconic Italian race track Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, the train is crafted in the shape of a red Ferrari Formula One race car, and riders must wear safety goggles to protect their eyes during the intense ride.



02 of 14 Kingda Ka — Six Flags Great Adventure, New Jersey STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images Ask any theme park fanatic about the best roller coasters in the world, and Kingda Ka is sure to be at the top of the list. The hydraulic launch coaster is the tallest roller coaster in the world and one of only two strata coasters in existence. As the fastest roller coaster in North America, Kingda Ka shoots riders to its 456-foot peak at a heart-pounding speed of 128 mph.



03 of 14 Top Thrill Dragster — Cedar Point, Ohio You will get your thrills in on the Top Thrill Dragster. This strata coaster is themed to Top Fuel drag racing and takes riders soaring to a height of 420 feet at 120 mph. Opened in 2003 it was both the fastest and tallest roller coaster in the world at the time, and it has been widely regarded as one of the top steel coasters in the world for the past 20 years. Today, the coaster is undergoing a complete revamp, set to re-open in 2024 with a reimagined look, but the same need for speed.



04 of 14 Red Force — PortAventura World, Spain Courtesy of Porta Adventure The Red Force roller coaster is the star of the show inside PortAventura’s Ferrari Land. Opened in 2017, it is currently the tallest and fastest roller coaster in Europe, whisking riders through the track at 112 mph.



05 of 14 Superman: Escape From Krypton — Six Flags Magic Mountain, California Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images This “Man of Steel”-themed coaster is currently the only reverse freefall coaster in operation. After shooting up at the superhero speed of 100 mph, riders linger precariously at the top of the 415-foot tower before being plunged down in a dramatic freefall back to the station. It’s over in just seven seconds, but the entire experience is a pure rush from start to finish. Related: 58 Disney World Rides and Attractions, Ranked From Worst to Best



06 of 14 Millennium Force — Cedar Point, Ohio Courtesy of Cedar Point Known as the “Roller Coaster Capital of the World,” Cedar Point, Ohio is home to some of the most legendary coasters in existence, including Millennium Force. Built in 2000, this historic coaster was the world’s first giga coaster, and it broke five world records when it first opened. Today, it is still one of the fastest roller coasters in the world, reaching a top speed of 93 mph.



07 of 14 Intimidator 305 — Kings Dominion, Virginia Courtesy of Kings Dominion Named after racing legend Dale Earnhardt, The Intimidator 305 is not for the faint of heart. Decorated to resemble Earnhardt’s car, the 5,000-foot track features three intense turns and six airtime humps that you hurtle through at 90 mph.



08 of 14 Fury 325 — Carowinds, North Carolina Courtesy of Carowinds Amusement Park Fury 325 is the longest steel roller coaster in the United States. Located in Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina, the giga coaster is themed after a hornet and reaches a max speed of 95 mph. While riders are sure to scream during the S-curves and horseshoe turns, the ultimate thrill is the “hive dive,” a 325-foot drop that is equal parts terrifying and exhilarating.



09 of 14 Steel Dragon 2000 — Nagashima Resort, Japan Paul Gerrard/Getty Images Steel Dragon 2000 gets its name from its steel frame and the Chinese zodiac, as the year 2000 was the Year of the Dragon. Stretching across Nagashima Resort with 8,133 feet of track, it currently holds the record for being the longest roller coaster in the world and hits a maximum speed of 95 mph, making this coaster a must-do for adventure seekers.



10 of 14 Steel Vengeance — Cedar Point, Ohio Courtesy of Cedar Point Steel Vengeance is unmatched in the roller coaster world. Built with a combination of wood and steel, it is the longest hybrid coaster in existence, and one the fastest at 74 mph. When it opened in 2018, the coaster broke 10 world records, and it is still considered one of the top steel roller coasters in the world. Related: 31 Universal Orlando Rides, Ranked from Best to Worst

11 of 14 Leviathan — Canada’s Wonderland, Canada Courtesy of Canada's Wonderland Dashing riders down its 306-foot track at 92 mph, Leviathan is the tallest and fastest roller coaster in Canada. The steel giga coaster is named after the mythical sea creature and features stomach-turning curves and drops that will have you gripping your lap bar for dear life.



12 of 14 Goliath — Six Flags Great America, Illinois Stacey Westcott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images As the name suggests, Goliath is a massive roller coaster. The 3,100-foot track stands 165 feet tall and drops 180 feet into an underground tunnel at 72 mph, making it one of the fastest wooden roller coasters in the world.



13 of 14 Yukon Striker — Canada’s Wonderland, Canada Courtesy of Canada's Wonderland Adrenaline junkies will meet their match with the Yukon Striker. This Canadian coaster is the tallest, longest, and fastest dive coaster in the world, plummeting riders 245 feet into an underwater tunnel at 80 mph, a death-defying drop that is sure to keep you screaming until it’s over.

