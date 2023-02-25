Shoppers Can't Believe How Much Fits in This Tiny Amazon Crossbody Bag

And, it just went on sale for $20.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on February 25, 2023 10:00AM EST

Fashionpuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Pamela Jew

With the right travel purse, you can take on the world. Speaking from experience, I can say that my trusty accessory is a functional bag that’s always equipped with lots of pockets and compartments — and, of course, is equal parts stylish, versatile, and comfortable to carry. For Amazon shoppers, the award for best travel bag goes to the FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag, which actually just went on sale. 

Right now, you can get the best-selling travel bag for 20 percent off, a discount that brings its already-affordable price tag down to an even wallet-friendlier $20. This deal applies to all of the FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag’s 30 color offerings, and if you ask us, is one that shouldn’t be missed, especially if you’ve got a trip on the horizon. 

Measuring 8.5 inches by 5.5 inches by 2.8 inches, the FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag boasts a lightweight, travel-friendly frame that won't add bulk to your daily gear. And, unlike its travel purse counterparts, it does so without sacrificing space. Thanks to its tri-compartment design, travelers have endless opportunities to store and organize their essentials. Each section has a zippered closure to keep everything secure and in place.

The FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag is also made from a durable PU leather material that will withstand the scratches, bumps, and spills that come with any given travel day. It also gives the purse its elegant look, which features striking gold hardware for stylish contrast. What's more, it also has an adjustable crossbody strap with a 26-inch drop so you can customize how closely it drapes against your body or shoulder. 

Still not convinced that you need it in your travel purse rotation? Just ask one of the 19,400-plus Amazon shoppers that left the FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag a five-star rating. According to one reviewer, it has "lots of pockets" and is "perfect for traveling and holds [lots] of stuff." Another customer dubbed it their "go-to for traveling" because they can "pack a lot of 'just-in-case items" as well the must-haves: "It holds my small wallet, nail kit, lip balm, hand wipes, lotion, iPhone, keys, tissue, pens, pads/tampons, gum, and there’s still room to add some more small items." In fact, the reviewer added that "this bag won hands down" compared to another style they were testing out. 

Chiming in, a third shopper highlighted, "You can latch the zipper from the main compartment onto the hook of the purse strap and make it harder to open. I feel very secure with this bag." Another buyer commented that the FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag served as a comfortable alternative to "[lugging] my big, heavy purse" and added, "This fit way more than I expected for being so small. An added benefit is that it has two outside pockets with zippers; no worries of anything falling out or easy [access] for pickpockets." 

Similarly, one traveler shared, "It turned out to be the perfect little bag. I was surprised with how much I could really fit in it and it still felt light." And, a common theme among reviewers is that they gladly incorporated the FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag into their everyday wardrobe, and that they headed back to pick it up in multiple colors

Take a cue from these savvy Amazon shoppers and give the FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag a try, especially while it's 20 percent off. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $20. 

