This Quaint California City Is One of the Best Places to Travel in 2023 — and It's Getting a Chic New Hotel Next Month

California's Central Coast is the quintessential weekend escape, with hundreds of wineries, hip boutique hotels, hiking trails, and picture-perfect rolling hills as far as the eye can see. And the area's boutique hospitality scene is about to grow with another noteworthy addition by Nomada Hotel Group.

Nestled in quaint Paso Robles, Farmhouse is an eclectic bed-and-breakfast with 26 guest rooms and a courtyard featuring cozy fire pits set to welcome guests on May 9. The Central California company took over the historic motel, which dates back to 1947, transforming it into a chic, modern space with plenty of high-end touches, custom furnishings, and sprawling outdoor spaces tucked among citrus and olive trees.

Karyn Millet

Karyn Millet

The bright and airy cottages feature vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, king-size beds, handwoven Moroccan rugs, and a range of modern amenities such as Italian bedding, plush Matouk bathrobes, TVs, Bluetooth speakers, and bar carts with a curated selection of local snacks, wine, spirits, and cocktail tools. The Instagram-worthy bathrooms with walk-in showers are clad in bold, mosaic-style tiles and stocked with exclusive Yuzu & Heirloom bath products. A communal porch with seating extends in front of the rooms, ensuring every guest has an outdoor spot to soak up the sun and views.

At the hotel's heart is a beautifully landscaped courtyard, dubbed the "Secret Garden," where fire pits and fountains encourage visitors to sit back and relax. Complimentary Linus bikes are available to those who want to explore the town on two wheels.

Karyn Millet

"The redesign was inspired by the layout of the cottages — space you rarely find in a downtown hotel. We wanted to bring freshness and vibrancy to the property by activating the grounds with communal gardens throughout and extending that atmosphere to the interior," Kimberly Walker, Nomada Hotel Group founder and managing partner, said in a press release.

While the hotel doesn't have an on-site restaurant, travelers can enjoy a daily continental breakfast served at the property's cozy main house living room. A small marketplace in the lobby also offers local goods and snacks.

Karyn Millet

This is the sixth property in Nomada Hotel Group's growing portfolio of renovated boutique hotels. Earlier this year, the company debuted Nomada at Sea, a catamaran available for private charters operating in the British Virgin Islands.

Nightly rates at Farmhouse start at $219, and there's a $20 daily amenity fee. You can book your stay at farmhousepaso.com.