Three Generations of My Family Go Hiking Every Summer and Everything We Bring Is Under $100 — Here's Our List

Hiking can be a fantastic family adventure, but you’ll want to come prepared to maximize the fun (and minimize the dragging of your kids’ feet). For every summer that I can remember, my family has decamped to my grandparents’ home in Michigan, where we enjoy hiking through the woods and along Lake Superior. Over the years, we’ve found some great gear that multiple generations love, whether you’re packing for a solo trip or the whole family.

With kids comes plenty of stuff to lug around, from toys to snacks to a spare change of clothes. But of course, you don’t want to carry a heavy, bulky bag on the trail, so you’ll want to pack efficiently. Here, I’ve rounded up some of my own family’s hiking must-haves — including some Travel + Leisure Trusted picks — that cover everything from bug bite prevention to hydration, and they’re all under $100.

Carhartt Mini Backpack

Amazon

I tested this out for Travel + Leisure’s roundup of the best mini backpacks, taking it hiking in Missouri on a trip to visit my parents. It fits all the essentials for a shorter hike without being too big and bulky, and its light padding is easy on the back. It can fit a water bottle or two, a small camera, and a light jacket, and there’s a zippered outer pocket for stashing snacks, your phone, a toy, or other small items. Plus, one parent with a potty-training kid pointed out that “an extra pull-up and wipes fits in easily,” so it’s great for families, too.

Teva Geotrecca Low RP

Zappos

When hitting the trail, you’ll want a sturdy pair of hiking shoes that provide ample ankle and foot support but are still comfortable enough for running after the kids. A Travel + Leisure Trusted pick, these chunky Tevas are surprisingly lightweight and have a waterproof membrane that stands up to rain, snow, or shallow rivers. They’re best for less rugged terrain, where you’ll likely be with your family, anyway.

While they’ll need to be broken in a little, we love that they’re stylish enough to wear day-to-day. For a pair of men’s hiking shoes, we’re fans of the Merrell Speed Ecos.

Stojo 20-ounce Water Bottle

Stojo

This Stojo Water Bottle is one of the first products I fell in love with as a shopping editor. When it’s empty, it collapses down into a compact sphere that you can toss in your bag, or you can clip the carrying loop around one of the bag’s straps so it doesn’t take up any storage space at all. So, you won't need to lug the whole crew’s heavy, bulky bottles as you hike. Plus, parents will appreciate that it’s dishwasher-safe—no need to hand wash—and free from phthalates, leads, and glues.

Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free Hydration Multiplier

Liquid IV

It’s important to stay hydrated on the go, though enticing kids to drink enough can be tricky. If you have kids that are sensitive to sugar, you’ll appreciate that this product is sugar-free — and since they come in three different flavors, even those who are pickier can find one they like. Plus, the small packets are easy to toss into a bag, but they don’t take up much space.

TrailBuddy Trekking Poles

Amazon

My grandparents are in great shape for their age, but after a knee replacement and a few surgeries, they need support as they hike. These hiking poles are made from aircraft-grade aluminum but they’re still plenty light, and they can be adjusted to a wide range of heights — 54 inches to just 24.5 inches — so the grandkids can even use them, too. And, you can choose from a variety of colors.

Like a Cloud Longline Ribbed Bra

Lululemon

I have a larger chest, which makes shopping for a well-fitting bra nearly impossible. Recently, I discovered the Lululemon Like a Cloud Longline Ribbed Bra that’s designed specifically for D/DD cups. Whether you’re pregnant, nursing, or have always had a larger chest, it keeps everything contained: I bought this to wear for postpartum workouts, and I couldn’t be happier,” one happy customer shared.

The soft, moisture-wicking fabric is comfy and cooling for long hikes, and the cups are supportive without feeling constrictive. Other owners agree. “The cups provide light support without squeezing and while the band is not snug, it sits against my rib cage without a gap,” one shared. This sports bra is also available for B/C chests, and you can snag the peony color I have on final sale for $54 right now.

Anker Portable Charger

Amazon

Hiking rule of thumb: never get stuck in the woods with a dead phone. It simply isn’t safe to hike without a phone in case of emergency, especially if you have younger kids. I love that this Anker portable charger holds 2.25 charges for an iPhone 12. It’s also slim and weighs just 7.5 ounces, so it’s not too bulky or heavy to bring with you on the trail. Thanks to its charging abilities, one owner is able to keep their phone “playing music all day long when hiking."

Gym People High-Waist Leggings

Amazon

My go-to leggings are the Athleta Salutation Stash 7/8 Tights: They strike the right balance between comfort and support — not to mention, they have pockets. But it’s no secret that they’re a little pricey, so I found a similar one from Gym People for a quarter of the price. With over 42,000 five-star ratings, these high-waisted leggings are great for postpartum support (or any day), and the moisture-wicking nylon material helps combat sweat.

Bombas Everyday Compression Socks

Bombas

Compression socks help with blood circulation, reducing swelling and making it more pleasant to be on your feet for several hours. I particularly like these Bombas Everyday Compression Socks for hiking because they’re nice and thick, which has the added bonus of preventing blistering and mosquito bites.

These also come in handy on the trip home — they’re even “comfortable during a 12-plus hour travel experience,” according to one fan. Available in several colors, the 15-20mmHg socks provide medium compression.

Off! Deep Woods Insect Repellent

Amazon

If you’re hiking in a buggy area, an effective insect repellent, like Off! Insect Repellent, is a must. The scent is mild, so it won’t bother sensitive kids or pregnant people, and it truly repels mosquitos — no miserable, itchy kiddos on the way home. Other shoppers agree: “Even a little of the spray is enough to keep mosquitoes off your exposed skin,” one shared. And at $12 for a two-pack, it’s an affordable insurance against itchy bug bites all season long.

Gihuo Full Zip Workout Jacket

Amazon

Layers are important when hiking in the woods, as the temperature can drop quickly. Plus, a jacket adds an extra layer of bug protection. While I love my Lululemon Define Jacket, I don’t love the $118 price tag. I found this similar Amazon best-selling zip-up workout jacket for way less, and it provides a flattering silhouette. Plus, the nylon and spandex blend gives the jacket “a great amount of stretch,” one happy customer wrote, so it’s a versatile pick for school dropoff or chasing around little ones, too.

Tourit Cooler Backpack

Amazon

This 28-liter cooler backpack holds every member of the family’s needs, from kids’ snacks to a baby’s bottle to an adult beverage or two. The leak-proof liner pulls double duty, preventing messy spills and keeping the backpack’s contents insulated. In addition to the roomy main compartment, it has two mesh side pockets, two front zippered pockets, a zippered pocket on the lid, an inner mesh pocket, and even a beer opener for the adults.

Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers

Amazon

If you’re hiking in the fall or winter, a portable hand warmer is an easy way to regulate your family’s temperatures if it gets chilly. Travel + Leisure editors named this pocket-sized rechargeable hand warmer one of their top six hand warmers, finding that you can use it for up to 15 hours straight. Major bonus: It doubles as a portable phone charger, so you don’t need to pack one separately. While there may be more lightweight options, “it's definitely worth the little bit of extra weight for the toasty warmth it brings me on those colder hikes,” raved one reviewer.

