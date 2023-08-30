Score Up to 66% Off on Hiking Boots for the Whole Family — From Brands Like Hoka, Keen, Merrell, and More

These travel writer-approved shoes are designed for family hiking, walking, and trail-running adventures.

By
Karthika Gupta is an avid outdoor enthusiast and enjoys writing about brands and products in the outdoor, lifestyle, beauty, and travel space. She also has experience writing about culture, global diversity, and food at the intersection of travel.
Published on August 30, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

As a family that loves to hike and camp both in the front country and backcountry, I always get asked for advice on where to go with kids so that they have a great time and are not miserable. While location certainly matters, what is even more crucial is having the right kind of gear for any outdoor adventure. And when it comes to hiking and walking, comfortable, trail-ready shoes can make or break the entire trip. These trusty companions not only provide comfort and protection but also the foundation for unforgettable adventures. 

Luckily, there are many brands on the market that make sturdy and comfortable hiking shoes for everyone in the family. From the Hoka Anacapa women’s hiking boots I love to the Altra men’s hiking boots my husband swears by, here are 10 travel writer-approved options if you are in the market for new kicks for your crew. Many of them are on sale up to 50 percent off, so lace up and check these out.

Women’s Hiking Boots and Shoes

Hoka Women's Anacapa Mid GTX Hiking Boot

Amazon Hoka Women's Anacapa Mid GTX Hiking Boot

Hoka is a favorite brand in our household. From hiking to walking to trail running, the brand’s shoes work well on almost any terrain. The Hoka Women's Anacapa Mid GTX Hiking Boot is a rugged, well-built shoe with lightweight Gore-tex leather uppers to seal out wet weather. The PFC-free DWR treatment helps moisture bead up on the surface of the shoe, rather than soaking the inside and getting your feet wet. Plus, the gusseted tongues help mitigate trail debris and the Achilles-cradling pull tabs make it easy to take the shoes on and off. 


My favorite part is the locking laces that let you customize where the boots fit tightly and where they’re loose, making it comfortable to walk long distances without feeling numb. And at under 2 pounds, these are lightweight enough for extended use on the trail: one owner wore these on a journey down the Inca Trail and called them “perhaps the most perfect hiking boot ever.”

Merrell Women's Moab 3 Hiking Shoe

Amazon Merrell Women's Moab 3 Hiking Shoe

The Merrell Women's Moab 3 Hiking Shoe has all the makings of a great hiking shoe with the backing of a trusted shoe brand. They’re lightweight, stylish, and have a sticky grip outsole for optimal stability on the trail. The suede leather and mesh textile upper give lots of breathability for your feet — both inside and outside — while the bellows tongue helps keep trail debris from entering the shoe. I particularly like the sturdy toe cap to protect your digits from injury, especially when hiking down steep inclines or over big boulders.

One wearer, who took these on a hiking trip in the Pacific Northwest, raved that the shoes are “so comfortable” straight out of the box, have the “perfect amount of grip,” and gave them no blisters. These Merrells come in three neutral colors, and some are almost 50 percent off on Amazon right now.

Salomon Women's Outpulse Mid GTX Hiking Shoe

Zappos Salomon Outpulse Mid GTX

If you’re in the market for a pair of nimble, highly responsive hiking shoes, I recommend these ones from Salomon. They combine a light build with comfort and solid traction for protection on day hikes or even light backpacking. One owner wore these shoes on a three-day hike in Canada’s Algonquin Park, reporting that they “performed so well” on a variety of terrains.

The shoes feature a responsive midsole and a flexible synthetic upper that fits snugly around your feet. In addition, the curved midsole supports a natural arch and as well good padding underfoot.

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X Hierro Mid

Amazon New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X Hierro V1 Mid-Cut Trail Running Shoe

These New Balance trail running shoes have a breathable mesh upper so your feet don’t overheat, and the toe protection safeguards against stones and debris on the trail. The lightweight cushioning feels “like walking on air,” one owner shared, while other shoppers agree the outsole grips the ground securely. They come in several aesthetically pleasing colors, like dusted clay and lilac cloud.

Men’s Hiking Boots and Shoes

Altra Men's Lone Peak Hiker 2 Trail Shoe

Amazon ALTRA Men's AL0A7R6I Lone Peak Hiker 2 Trail Shoe

Like many shoes in the Altra collection, the Lone Peak Hiker 2 has signature features like a roomy toe box, a zero-drop footbed, and lightweight construction. This pair also has a mid-height collar for superb ankle support. My husband has found that the cushioned EGO midsoles provide the right amount of padding he needs for long-distance trail hikes, while the tough outsole and multi-directional lug pattern add grip and traction, especially on uneven terrain.

 Just like my husband, an Amazon shopper found them to be great hiking shoes for the trail. “These require zero break in. I was able to do a 3-day backpacking trip with a 50+ lb pack up into the alpine, crossing steep snow fields, handling rocky single track, and doing some very steep climbs and descents with zero issues,” they noted. Bonus: These shoes are currently 25 percent off right now. 

Adidas Men's Terrex Ax4 Sneakers

Amazon adidas Men's Terrex Ax4 Sneaker

Adidas’s Terrex collection takes your outdoor adventures to the next level. This pair of sneakers offers excellent grip, support, and durability, with 4-millimeter lugs that provide traction on almost any terrain. Plus, the large sections of mesh on the outside of the shoe provide plenty of airflow to keep your feet cool and dry.

One Amazon shopper, whose job involves frequent walking, called these their “go-to shoes,” adding that they’re “comfortable out of the box.” The shoes come in 15 different colorways, and some colors and sizes are currently more than 40 percent off. 

Timberland Mt. Maddsen Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots

Amazon Timberland Men's Anti-Fatigue Hiking Waterproof Leather Mt. Maddsen Boot

A top-selling boot with nearly 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these Timberland Mt. Maddsen Boots pair full-grain waterproof leather uppers with a gusseted tongue to keep out debris. The shoe platform measures approximately 1 inch tall and the heel is around 1.5 inches tall, so your feet are elevated on rocky terrain. Perhaps the most impressive part about these shoes is Timberland’s anti-fatigue technology, a unique blend of cone support and shock absorption.

One Amazon shopper, who took these on a hiking trip, found that they’re “super easy and quick to lace and unlace with the open eyelets” and provide “excellent traction.” 

Hi-Tec Men’s Acadia Mid WP

With a grippy rubber outsole and waterproof membrane, these Hi-Tec hiking boots are another top-notch pick. A sock liner keeps your feet comfortable during a long day on the trail. One owner described them as “formidable yet lightweight,” while “the rain just runs off” the weather-resistant boots, another wearer found

Kids’ Hiking Boots and Shoes

Keen Ridge Flex Mid-Height Leather Hiking Boots

Amazon KEEN Unisex-Child Ridge Flex Mid Height Waterproof Leather Hiking Boots

In my opinion, Keen has one of the most comprehensive kids’ shoe lines, including sizes for little kids as well as big kids. The Keen Ridge Flex Mid-Height Leather Hiking Boots have a breathable waterproof membrane to keep little feet dry — even when they’re jumping in puddles or walking in the rain. Multi-direction lugs provide optimal grip and traction on rugged surfaces, while the rubber outsoles leave no imprints when used indoors. 

The boots’ uppers have the right amount of flex to provide a natural bend as kids move about during the day. The cushioned collar reduces discomfort around ankles and the mesh lining helps keep feet cool when hiking in warmer temperatures. Plus, they’re currently on sale at Amazon and REI, so it’s the right time to get some for the little adventurers in your life.

Saucony Peregrine 12 Shield Kids’ Shoes

REI Saucony Peregrine 12 Shield Shoes - Kids'

I got my son his first pair of hiking shoes when he was 4 years old for a trip to Sequoia National Park, and he was overjoyed to get to match his big sister. That motivation had him hiking almost five miles every day — a big achievement for a 4-year-old. Clearly, we’re big fans of Saucony’s best-selling Peregrine shoes (also available in men’s and women’s styles), which feature durable water repellent (DWR)-treated uppers, plenty of cushioning, and deep lug soles for all-terrain traction. And, the anti-stink recycled PET lining helps reduce stinky foot odors.

 One REI shopper called it the perfect hiking shoe for kids. “The shoe is lightweight, laces stay tied, grip makes my kids want to climb everything, uppers are water resistant which is great for morning dew, and they are comfortable straight out of the box,” they noted. 

 At the time of publishing, prices were as reflected in the article.

