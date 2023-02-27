FAA Awarding Airports Across the U.S. Nearly $1 Billion for Improvements — See Which Hub Is Getting the Most Money

“These grants will make it faster and easier to check your bags, get through security, and find your gate, all while creating jobs and supporting local economies.”

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023
Travelers walk through Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,
Photo:

Hannah Beier/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding nearly $1 billion to airports across the country for projects aimed at improving the passenger experience, accessibility, and more. 

The funding, which comes from the Biden administration's Infrastructure Law, will be awarded in grants of differing amounts to about 100 different airports across the United States, the FAA shared with Travel + Leisure on Monday. Of those, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport will receive the highest amount of $50 million to upgrade and expand its 60-year-old Terminal 3 building, including reconfiguring the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restrooms, and updating the baggage system.

“Americans deserve the best airports in the world, and with demand for air travel surging back, this funding to improve the passenger experience couldn’t come at a more urgent time,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement shared with T+L. “These grants will make it faster and easier to check your bags, get through security, and find your gate, all while creating jobs and supporting local economies.”

Orlando International Airport will receive the next highest amount with a grant of $49 million, according to the FAA, which will be used to construct four additional multiple aircraft ramp system (MARS) gates. Additionally, the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport will be awarded $38 million to help expand Concourse A and B, including baggage system improvements, adding new concession space, and modern restrooms.

Smaller airports were also awarded grants, like $10 million that went to the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Florida to add new passenger security screening checkpoint lanes, five gates, and an energy efficient central energy plant.

“Today’s funding doesn’t just improve airport terminals,” Deputy FAA Administrator A. Bradley Mims said in the statement. “It creates opportunities in communities large and small for good-paying jobs and a chance to be part of our country’s thriving aviation sector.” 

The Infrastructure Law was first passed in 2021 and has since been used for a variety of projects, including plans to expand electric vehicle charging across the country.

