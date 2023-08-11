There May Be Fewer Flights out of NYC-area Airports Through October — Here’s Why

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will extend a waiver that allows airlines to cut back on service from New York City-area airports amid an ongoing air traffic control staffing shortage.

The waiver, which was first granted in the spring and initially set to expire on Sept. 15, is extended until Oct. 28, according to the FAA. The decision comes days after airlines asked for an extension, saying the cuts “minimize disruptions and provide greater predictability for airlines and consumers.”

The FAA said the new expiration date coincides with the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) summer season.

“The FAA will allow airlines flexibility on slot usage requirements for airports in the New York City area through Oct. 28, 2023,” the FAA said in a statement obtained by Travel + Leisure. “The agency continues to expect that airlines will operate larger aircraft to transport more passengers and make sure passengers are fully informed about any possible disruptions.”

Earlier this week, Airlines for America, which represents major carriers across the country, said there was a dramatic air traffic control staffing shortage, with the New York Terminal Radar Approach Control facility remaining only 54 percent staffed. The FAA said it was “working closely” with the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), the union which represents controllers, to “implement a long-term solution to resolve ongoing low staffing levels.”

However, in June, the NATCA blamed the FAA for the shortage, saying the agency had a “flawed staffing model and inconsistent hiring.”

Before the waiver extension, several airlines already announced plans to cut back on service. This includes United Airlines, which said last month that it would cut back on flights from its Newark hub to avoid prolonged flight disruptions. United plans to drop down to about 390 flights per day compared to the pre-pandemic 435 flights it flew out daily of Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

Several others have also started to cut back on midweek service to meet demand, including Southwest Airlines, Allegiant Airlines, and Frontier Airlines.