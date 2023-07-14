Shoppers Say This Anti-aging SPF Cream Reduces Discoloration and Fine Lines 'Dramatically' — and It's on Sale

While you’re day-tripping to the beach, getting ready for your next warm-weather vacation, or exploring a new city this summer, your skin may be taking a beating. After all, there’s plenty of fun involved in summertime adventures, but it also often involves loads of time in the sun. While you’re busy planning your next stop, don’t neglect your skin. It’s worth investing in products that work overtime to both prevent further damage and reduce and repair any signs of it in the first place — we’re talking about fine lines, wrinkles, and aging spots caused in large part by the sun. Luckily, Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale has deals on a variety of skincare, including one multitasking must-have.

The Exuviance Age Reverse Day Repair With Sunscreen not only protects skin with its inclusion of SPF 30, it also works to smooth out wrinkles by plumping skin and even out pigmentation caused by aging and sun exposure. You can grab the moisturizer at Ulta for 25 percent off right now.

Ulta

The cream is formulated with anti-aging hero ingredient retinol, which boosts collagen to make skin more plump and firm, along with neoglucosamine, an ingredient that exfoliates while brightening and hydrating, peptides that also help with collagen production, and antioxidants including pomegranate, vitamin A, and vitamin E. The result of this super-quad formula is smoothed out fine lines, diminished discoloration, more even tone, and brighter skin.

The SPF moisturizer can be used once daily, and applied liberally to your face and neck on clean skin about 15 minutes before heading out into the sun. If you have particularly sensitive skin, or plan to spend hours in the sun, bring SPF along with you to reapply throughout the day. And since it’s not waterproof, if you’re swimming or expecting to have an especially sweaty day (and who hasn't lately), you can use the anti-aging moisturizer with a waterproof sunscreen.

Take it from shoppers who have age spots that are “pretty noticeable,” like one person who found their “fine lines were disappearing” and “age spots were lightening up pretty dramatically” after just “a few weeks of use.” Another reviewer who is a Florida resident said that after trying many products to protect their skin from the hot southern sun, the moisturizer “reduced [their] dark spots, fine lines.” They shared that their “skin looked refreshed instead of sun-damaged,” adding that “if you live in a tropical place this is definitely a must-have.” A third shopper noted they also “love how hydrating it is,” making their face “feel soft and smooth” and that their “fine lines seem less noticeable.”

With plenty of time still left in the summer and travel plans underway, do your skin a favor and grab the Exuviance Age Reverse Day Repair With Sunscreen while it’s still on sale at Ulta. And keep scrolling for even more shopper-loved Exuviance anti-aging finds marked down.

Ulta

Ulta

Ulta

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.