Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Hundreds of Summer-ready Vacation Styles at Express Are Double Discounted Up to 74% Off This Weekend Only Deals on dresses, tops, sandals, and shorts start at $13. When it comes to trip-planning for your upcoming summer vacation, one of the first things you may think about is what to wear. Packing for a trip can feel daunting, especially when your closet doesn't seem to inspire any travel outfits. But adding a few pieces to your summer wardrobe doesn't have to break the bank. You also don’t need to stress about clicking around to find the best sales because we’ve found summer wardrobe staples at Express that are an additional 50 percent off the listed clearance price. That means some items are a whopping 74 percent off, with deals starting at $13. Choose from dresses that are meant for dinner on the beach or more casual pieces like denim shorts for $20 and strappy sandals for $15. Shop 12 of our favorite items below before they sell out, and do keep in mind, the Express additional 50 percent off clearance sale ends Sunday, May 7. Floral V-Neck Corset Midi Dress Express After a day in the sun or sand, there’s just something about slipping into a dress for dinner that feels so effortless and satisfying. This floral v-neck midi is designed with a corset bodice and dropped waist for a blend of fun and elegance. The back has a hidden zipper and hook closure, keeping the dress perfectly in place. If you’re looking for sustainable vacation wear, this midi is made from 40 percent recycled polyester, something the brand refers to as their “eco edit.” Although the dress is a light cream color, rest assured that it is lined. One shopper said they get “lots of compliments” when wearing the dress while another reviewer called it “absolutely gorgeous.” A third shopper agrees that the dress is a “beautiful color” for summer. Did we mention the dress is 71 percent off? To buy: express.com, $40 (originally $138) Chain Strap Flat Sandals Express Deciding on what shoes to pack for vacation, especially warm-weather trips, can cause a lot of indecision. That’s why we love flat sandals like this chain strap pair that are versatile, lightweight, and don’t take up much space. Not only are they packable, but the unique chain strap style adds a bit of glamour to your outfits. We also love the square toe and adjustable ankle strap, but turned to shopper reviews to answer one lingering question: Is the sandal comfortable? Several shoppers described the flat as “comfortable,” and one wrote there is even “a little padding” to keep your feet happy. Comfort aside, another reviewer said the “quality seems great,” adding that they want to “buy them in every color.” Right now, the shoes are available in black and neutral print for 74 percent off. To buy: express.com, $15 (originally $58) Structured One Shoulder Ponte Cropped Top Express For those times when a dress doesn’t feel right but you still want something more than a basic shirt and shorts, this one-shoulder top can be paired with your favorite bottoms for daytime sightseeing or an evening under the city lights.The cropped top is made from a blend of nylon, rayon, and spandex, giving a subtle stretch for your comfort and when you return home, just throw it in the wash as you would for any regular garment. Right now, the top is available in black, white, blue, red, and dark purple for 74 percent off. One shopper said the shirt is “very comfortable” and “looks elegant.” Another reviewer wrote the fabric has a look of “luxury” to it. Finally, if you want a top that is made for more than a weekend away, another shopper said they get “so many compliments” and the “elevated” style is “perfect for the office.” To buy: express.com, $15 (originally $58) Trust us, you don’t want to miss out on these travel-ready looks while they’re still double discounted. To take advantage of other Express vacation styles at an additional 50 percent off clearance price, keep scrolling to add items to your packing list and virtual cart. More Travel Clothing Deals at Express: Crew Neck Gramercy Tee Express To buy: express.com, $18 (originally $44) Short Sleeve Ruched Shoulder Relaxed Tee Express To buy: express.com, $13 (originally $38) Floral Tie One Shoulder Mini Shift Dress Express To buy: express.com, $25 (originally $78) High Waisted Light Wash Ripped Straight Ankle Jeans Express To buy: express.com, $30 (originally $88) Mid Rise Covered Button Fly Boyfriend Jean Shorts Express To buy: express.com, $20 (originally $64) V-Neck Downtown Cami Express To buy: express.com, $18 (originally $40) Columnist High Waisted Front Seam Cropped Flare Pant Express To buy: express.com, $15 (originally $50) Strappy Tie-Up Sandals Express To buy: express.com, $15 (originally $40) Body Contour Corset Midi Sweater Dress Express To buy: express.com, $30 (originally $108) Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? 