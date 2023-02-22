This Vacation Rental Site Has Incredible Ranch Stays All Across the U.S. — Including in Colorado's Rocky Mountains and Near Glacier National Park

Welcome to Explore Ranches, a.k.a. your one-stop shop for ranch stays in the U.S.

By
Leilani Maire Labong
Leilani Maire Labong
Leilani Maire Labong is a San Francisco-based journalist who focuses on food, design, and travel. Her work has been featured in Elle Decor, Travel + Leisure, House Beautiful, Sunset, Food52, Food & Wine, The Kitchn, and Architectural Digest.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023
Exterior of the Vermejo Costilla Lodge
Photo:

Kirk Gittings/Courtesy of Explore Ranches

Explore Ranches co-founder Allison Ryan grew up in Madera Canyon, the deepest chasm in Texas. The cacti-spiked, piñon-scented, landscape of red rocks is home to veiny creeks and is dutifully patrolled by black bears, mountain lions, and non-native Barbary sheep. 

"Having that kind of access to the outdoors really influences who you are as a person," Ryan says. "When you stand on the edge of a canyon, you immediately understand that you are not the center of the universe."

Her connection with the outdoors, as well as a global rise in urbanization, inspired Ryan and her co-founders Jay Kleberg (who grew up on South Texas’s 825,000-acre King Ranch) and Jesse Womack (a fifth-generation cattle rancher) to create a rental platform focused on rural stays on private ranches, amid unbridled wilderness. Of the 31 ranches currently on their roster (most are in the Western U.S., with a property in Costa Rica and one in Scotland), Ryan's 1,600-acre childhood homestead, Withers, was the first

“It’s the kind of stuff you can’t replicate in a city or even in a national park,” Ryan says. Most Explore Ranches properties are working livestock operations, and at Southern Utah’s Ranch at Wild Rose, aspiring wranglers can don their Stetsons for an authentic multiday herd haul.

Interior of the Vermejo Costilla Lodge

Kirk Gittings/Courtesy of Explore Ranches

Conservation is a way of life on Explore Ranches properties. Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserves property in northern New Mexico, once successfully restored more than 1,000 native plant species, leading to the reintroduction of native wildlife, through one of its many conservation efforts. Visitors can now set out on a safari-style patrol at dawn to get the lowdown on land stewardship while observing the prodigal species — elk, black bear, bald eagles, and more — forage for breakfast. 

“No one protects things they don’t care about,” Ryan says. “If we can get people into the outdoors to have these types of experiences, we hope they’ll start caring about the land, too.”

When it comes to ringing the dinner bell or hitting the hay at these remote outposts, Ryan firmly believes that luxury trappings do not negate the rustic experience. “You don’t need to sleep in a tent and cook over a backpacking stove to make your interaction with the land more impactful,” she says.

Hacienda Montezuma Main House View

Courtesy of Explore Ranches

Some Explore Ranches outposts are thoughtful and cozy, while others are more modern (like Ranch 2810 near Marfa, Texas, a low-slung compound designed by architect Carlos Jiménez to echo the topography of the site, a flat, high desert hilltop). 

Exterior of the Green Valley Ranch cabin

Craig Moore/Courtesy of Explore Ranches

But if only an olden log cabin — updated for the modern traveler with heated floors, chef's kitchens, and marshmallowy beds — will do for an authentic getaway in the American West, consider Explore Ranches more storied properties. The lodge at Green Valley Ranch in Montana, for example, has been open since Glacier National Park's establishment in 1910 Meanwhile, at Middle Creek Ranch in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, the landowner regales guests with tales of the property's historic Robber's Roost cabin — legend has it that Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid's gang holed up there while on the lam. 

Exterior of the snow covered Middle Creek cabin at night

Gino DeGrandis/Courtesy of Explore Ranches

“This is the kind of romance and adventure that seems to only happen when you're in the middle of nowhere,” Ryan says. “And the middle of nowhere is probably somewhere near a ranch.”

To learn more about Explore Ranches or to book your own stay, visit the Explore Ranches website.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dining at The Resort at Paws Up
10 Family-friendly U.S. Ranches to Experience the Great Outdoors
America's Best Lake Vacations: Crater Lake
25 Best Lake Vacations in the U.S.
Malibu's Point Dume coastline
3 Malibu Hotels That Make for the Perfect California Escape
Longhorn cattle drive at the Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas
6 Best Weekend Getaways in Texas for National Park Adventures, Luxury Resorts, and Small-town Charm
The main street of Telluride, Colorado
10 Best Colorado Towns for a Summer Vacation, According to a Local
St. James, Barbados
50 Best Romantic Getaways for a Couples Trip
Sunset at the Jade Mountain Resort in St Lucia
10 Adults-only All-inclusive Resorts Around the World
Dog enjoying campsite with tent and fire pit
The 10 Best Dog-friendly Campsites in the U.S.
Million Dollar Highway in Colorado during winter
13 Beautiful Winter Drives Around the United States
Retirement Trip Ideas
15 Trips You Need to Take as Soon as You Retire
Piazza Venezia, Church of Santa Maria di Loreto and Church of the Holy Name of Mary at the Forum Trajan in Rome.
The Best Destination to Take Your Kids at Each Age — From Infants to College Graduates
Romantic Spots in Every State
51 Most Romantic Places in the U.S.
Nicewonder Farm and Vineyard
10 Farm Stays in the U.S. to Get in Touch With Nature and Animals
Sunrise at Garden Of The Gods Park, Colorado Springs
How to Plan the Perfect Colorado Springs Getaway — at Any Time of Year
Lone Mountain Ranch
10 Montana Ski Resorts Perfect for a Winter Adventure
The sun setting in Downtown Summerlin
This Hidden Gem in Las Vegas Reveals a Secret Side to Sin City