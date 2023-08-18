Travel to Croatia Without Getting on a Plane with This New Virtual Walk Experience

And there are dozens of options to choose from.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023
Hand holding phone showing Explore Croatia
Photo:

Courtesy of Explore Croatia

Traveling in person is of course the best way to experience the dramatic landscapes, gorgeous beaches, and breathtaking history of Croatia. But now, the country is allowing prospective travelers to see all that from their computers.

Thanks to the Croatian Tourist Board, travelers can take dozens of virtual walks across the country with 360-degree views in order to “test drive” a visit, the group shared with Travel + Leisure. The tourist board offers 63 different virtual experiences available in four different languages: English, German, Italian, and Croatian.

The “walks” are available to take on either the tourist board’s website or the Explore Croatia mobile app.

"We continuously invest in promotion and communication channels and keep up with modern trends,” Kristjan Staničić, the director of the tourist board, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Digitalization of Croatian tourism, along with sustainability, represents one of the key strategic directions of its further development, so in the future we will additionally upgrade this VR platform with new technological solutions, as well as materials for new destinations and language variants."

Travelers can choose from popular spots like Dubrovnik’s Church of St Blaise, the island of Lokrum (which Game of Thrones fans may recognize as Qarth), the capital Zagreb, and more. Users can move around the screen and zoom in and out, tapping on each location for more history and information.

The virtual experience gives travelers a bird’s eye view of Croatia’s most beloved sights while also allowing them to delve down into a street-level perspective. 

When travelers do decide to go on an IRL vacation, they will have plenty of amazing spots to choose from like Croatia’s stunning beaches, Dubrovnik’s charmingly narrow streets, and the country’s hidden gem islands.

Croatia also isn’t the only destination that allows travelers to visit without having to leave home. During the pandemic, sights from the Great Wall of China to national parks started offering virtual tours. And while it’s now possible to visit these places in person, travelers can still take advantage of the computer-led experience for advance trip planning today.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Landscape view of Dubrovnik by the water with orange roofs and white buildings
The Perfect Itinerary for 3 Days in Dubrovnik — Including Walking Tours, Wine Tastings, and Pristine Beaches
The Mountain Beyond the Wall, Kirkjufell, Iceland
The Ultimate Guide to 'Game of Thrones' Filming Locations Around the World
People waiting for the metro in Taipei
15 Best Trip Destinations for Solo Female Travelers
Rabbit Island Lampedusa “Spiaggia dei Conigli” with turquoise water and white sand at paradise beach.
The Best Beaches in Europe for Every Type of Traveler
Azamara 2025 World Cruise
I Took My First Cruise in 20 Years — Here's Why This Sailing Was the Perfect Reintroduction
Croatia, Dalmatia, Brac Island, Zlatni rat beach
The 15 Best Beaches in Croatia
Friends exploring the Old town, Split, Croatia
Croatia Is the Affordable European Destination You Need to Visit
People in street cafes, Graslei, Gent, Flanders, Belgium, Europe
13 Super Charming European Cities Well Worth a Day Trip
Drone image of a public beach in northern Jamaica
25 Best Summer Vacations Everyone Should Consider in 2023
Teton mountain range reflection in the Snake River at Schwabacher's Landing in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. Fall scenic nature landscape with evergreen trees and a mountain water reflection.
16 Best Fall Vacations for Foliage Views, Fewer Crowds, and Stunning Scenery
Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco,
43 Best Things to Do in San Francisco — From Famous Sites to Can't-miss Attractions
Hiker in front of Red Crater, Tongariro National Park, New Zealand
25 Best International Destinations for Solo Travel
Aerial view of the Church of Santo Domingo and the historic center of Oaxaca, Mexico
20 Top Things to Do in Oaxaca, Including Mexican Hot Chocolate Tastings and Mural Walks
Landscape view of Sicily from the ocean
Travel + Leisure Readers' 25 Favorite Islands in the World of 2023
Free Things to do in NYC
24 Best Free Things to Do in NYC
Turquoise sea of Hvar island, franciscian monastery view in Dalmatia, Croatia
11 Best Places to Travel in July