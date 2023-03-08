This New Cruise Line Just Unveiled Its 'Homes at Sea' — and They'll Be Some of the Most Spacious Cabins on the Water

The high seas are about to feel a lot more like home. New Geneva-based cruise line Explora Journeys has unveiled the design of its Homes at Sea, which include the Ocean Penthouse and Ocean Residence classes, aboard the Explora I. Guests can book the Homes at Sea on Explora I's maiden voyage from Southampton, England, on July 17, 2023.

“Our Homes at Sea have been designed with an immense amount of thought and attention to detail," Jason Gelineau, Explora's head of product, told Travel + Leisure exclusively. “From the floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize natural light and the views and connection with the ocean, to sweeping terraces to elevate every guest’s space, comfort, and privacy, I love how they are luxurious but intimate.”

Courtesy of Explora Journeys

The cruise company — which is under MSC Group — will have 461 ocean-front Homes at Sea on board the Explora I, the first of six ships in its forthcoming luxury fleet. Explora revealed the entry-level Ocean Suites last year, but these two new cabin classes raise the bar by creating the feeling of an extravagant home — on the water.

The Ocean Penthouses range from 463 to 732 square feet and have floor-to-ceiling windows facing the ocean, as well as large private terraces. All four cabin types within this class have a private dining area with seating for four, a roomy seating area, and walk-in closets with seated vanity space. Other amenities include Dyson hairdryers, heated bathroom floors, wireless bedside charging, personally curated minibars, and espresso machines, as well as access to guest services around the clock.

Courtesy of Explora Journeys

Courtesy of Explora Journeys

The four Ocean Residences range from 753 to 1,604 square feet and are among the most spacious cabins at sea. They each have separate living, dining, and sleeping areas, as well as panoramic oceanfront terraces with private whirlpools, dining tables, and lounge chairs. The Cocoon and Serenity Residences have wraparound terraces, while the Serenity and Retreat Residences have separate tubs and walk-in showers. This tier comes with 24-hour butler service.

Throughout the cabins are the finest furnishings, as the Swiss company worked with high-end Italian furniture designers Molteni&C. “Working with Molteni&C has fused our European DNA and marked our core values — tradition, quality, durability, and reliability — which is an important touch for us,” Gelineau added.

Courtesy of Explora Journeys

Courtesy of Explora Journeys

There are a number of other chic brands behind the in-suite amenities: The outdoor furniture is from Manutti, every suite has bedding and bath linens from Frette, and the Ocean Residences have Astep lighting. One of Gelineau’s favorite features is the Technogym equipment inside every unit, with the Technogym Kit in the Penthouses, and a Technogym Bench on offer for the Residences.

“Our vision behind Explora Journeys is to create a new luxury method of ocean travel and to reach an Ocean State of Mind — the connection with ourselves, the sea, and other like-minded guests,” Gelineau said. “The design and thought behind [the Homes at Sea] enhance the space and privacy, elevate the connection with the surrounding ocean and destinations, and in turn, reach this mindset which can only be reached when at sea and on board our ships.”