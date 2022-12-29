Nothing sounds quite as appealing as a trip somewhere with sunny, summer-like temperatures, especially after a period of cold weather and winter storms. While jetting off to a Caribbean island or a beach in Florida sounds like a dream getaway for many travelers, the price tag associated with these warm-weather destinations can often be less than ideal. Luckily, we found a travel hack that will take you somewhere tropical — without draining your bank account.

If you’ve ever scrolled through the travel deals on Expedia, you may have noticed alerts for member prices and Expedia Rewards. As a member of Expedia Rewards, you’ll open up a world of perks and exclusive discounts on travel packages, starting with savings worth at least 10 percent on all eligible trips. Whenever you see a yellow member price tag, you can score deals on airfare, hotels, or car rentals — and sometimes all three. Plus, with each eligible trip you book, you’ll earn points that can be redeemed for future trips. And right now, Expedia is offering a selection of warm-weather getaway deals on hotels, packages, and flights with 20 percent or more in savings.

Before you book that last-minute trip, scroll through some of the deals you can take advantage of as an Expedia Rewards member below.



Puerto Rico Travel Deals

Expedia

Expedia Rewards members receive 25 percent off nights at Puerto Rico’s Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Resort and 10 percent off bookings at Aquarius Vacation Club at Dorado del Mar, which one guest noted was “quiet and relaxing.” The Caribbean island’s temperatures range anywhere from 72 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit in February — the driest month of the year — so pack plenty of sunscreen if you plan to soak up the sun.

To book: expedia.com



Cancun Travel Deals

Expedia

An all-inclusive resort eliminates the need to find outside dining and entertainment options, while offering a convenient way to enjoy a sunny getaway. Expedia members save 20 percent off rooms at family-friendly Oleo Cancun Playa All Inclusive Boutique Resort, and up to 50 percent (depending on dates of travel) on reservations at Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort, which one visitor said had “so many amenities” along with “one of the best spas [they’ve] been to.”

To book: expedia.com

Hawaii Travel Deals

Expedia

If Hawaii has been on your bucket list — and you have some availability to travel in early 2023 — check out Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, where members can save 23 percent or more on select rooms. According to one reviewer, the resort has “comfy bedding, [an] espresso machine, and a roomy bath and dressing area,” while another added that there are “beautiful views everywhere.”

You can also explore Maui through Expedia’s designed packages, which include airfare, accommodations, airport transfer, and select activities, along with exclusive member savings.

To book: expedia.com

Florida Travel Deals

Expedia

As an Expedia Rewards member, flying south to Florida won’t be as pricey this year. Find deals on roundtrip flights from New York to Orlando or Newark to Miami, among others. Once you’ve reached your Florida destination, you can use your access to member pricing to score 20 percent off your stay at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami, or save 20 percent at Margaritaville Resort Orlando, which one traveler mentions has “easy access to dining and shops.”

To book: expedia.com

If you aren’t an Expedia Rewards member yet don’t worry, the process is straightforward and simple. The travel and booking site’s loyalty program is free to sign up for, and it doesn't come with any hidden fees. You don’t even need to provide a credit card — just your name and email.

Before you book that discounted trip to paradise through Expedia, brush up on your best travel practices: Always confirm your travel dates and make sure you’re aware of any cancellation policies.



Shop More T+L Deals:



Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

