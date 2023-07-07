This Picturesque Portuguese City Has Incredible Wineries, Ancient Roman Ruins, and a Laid-back Vibe

Nestled in Portugal’s agrarian heartland of Alentejo, Évora charms travelers with its off-the-beaten-path appeal and historic heritage. In the center of it all sits the ancient Roman Temple of Évora, and down the road stands the huge Gothic Cathedral of Évora. Beyond the historic sites, the capital of Portugal's Alentejo region also boasts fantastic food and wine from nearby vineyards.

I had the pleasure of visiting Évora on a tour with Jorge Martins, a fantastic Alentejo-based guide that I found through ToursbyLocals. Here's what you need to know to plan an overnight escape or even a day trip to Évora.

Vangelis Paterakis

Best Hotels and Resorts in Évora

Imani Country House

Among the most alluring agritourism options in the Alentejo region, Imani Country House charms travelers with its fireplace-clad suites, swimming pools, gardens, and farm-to-table fare. It’s a laid-back, rural retreat to commune with nature, sample hyperlocal ingredients — including olive oil made from century-old trees grown on the countryside estate — and simply relax.

Octant Évora

Situated just 20 minutes outside the city, Octant Évora feels like a contemporary oasis where guests can unwind and soak in the laid-back pleasures of Alentejo. Surrounded by olive trees, fruit orchards, and gardens that supply ingredients to the restaurant, it's pastoral with plenty of stylish, contemporary upgrades — from sleek rooms to a sunken alfresco terrace.

Convento do Espinheiro

Convento do Espinheiro is a 15th-century convent-turned-hotel on an eight-hectare plot of land that’s framed by olive and fig trees. With gardens, indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, and spacious rooms — plus Alentejo cuisine and wine tastings in the cellar where the monks used to conserve rainwater — the expansive property has all the makings of a perfect vacation.

Pousada Convento de Évora

Find another hotel housed in a former convent at Pousada Convento de Évora, which sits mere feet from the famous Roman Temple. When they're not marveling at the original cloisters in the inner courtyard, guests can take a refreshing dip in the outdoor swimming pool.

M'ar de Ar Aqueduto

Imagine waking up from a restful slumber and catching a glimpse of Aqueduto da Água de Prata. That’s one of the many perks of staying at M'ar De Ar Aqueduto. Housed in a 16th-century palace, the rooms are smart and well-appointed. There’s also an excellent spa, an outdoor pool, two bars, and three restaurants.

saiko3p/Getty Images

Best Things to Do in Évora

The Roman Temple of Évora

Constructed from granite and marble (which Martins told me had to be brought all the way from Estromez) and erected to honor Emperor Augustus, Templo Romano Évora dates back more than 2,000 years. (Talk about building things to last!) Over the centuries, it’s functioned as a temple, fortress, and even a slaughterhouse before receiving historic landmark status.

Chapel of Bones

Set inside Igreja e Mosteiro de São Francisco, the Chapel of Bones is one of the most intriguing attractions in Évora. I learned from Martins that the skeleton-encrusted chamber isn’t actually morbid at all. Franciscan monks opted to use the skulls and bones dug up from nearby graveyards to repurpose the land and “remind people of the transition between human life and what comes next in heaven.”

Cathedral of Évora

The largest medieval cathedral in Portugal, the dominating Cathedral of Évora is a massive fortified Gothic structure with massive towers, a central barrel-vault nave, gilded carvings, and grand organs that stands at the highest point in the city. To put the sheer scale of the project in perspective, construction started in 1186 and was only completed in 1250.

Aqueduto da Água de Prata

Designed by Francisco de Arruda and built from stone, Aqueduto da Água de Prata originally linked the city of Évora to the springs of Graça do Divor. This shining example of 16th-century engineering and innovation remains intact all these years later. If you’re interested in seeing this enduring landmark up close, there’s a walking and cycling path that follows it through cork oaks and farmlands.

Museum Frei Manuel do Cenáculo

While so much of the majesty of Évora comes from its history, it’s also a city that continues to thrive with each passing era. Museum Frei Manuel do Cenáculo displays a vast collection that covers everything from ancient Roman artifacts to fine paintings from the 1900s.

Alex Robinson Photography/Getty Images

Best Shopping in Évora

Oxalá

There are many handicraft shops in Évora, but none quite like Oxalá. This compact space is impeccably arranged to show off an assortment of ceramics (I was tempted to grab a pitcher and set of cups), jewelry, chocolate, and wine.

O Cesto Artesanato

O Cesto Artesanato is a lovely store that sells both traditional and modern ceramics. Even if you aren’t in the market to buy a giant bowl or serving tray, smaller items like salt and pepper shakers make the perfect souvenir.

Galeri Gold

Martins recommends Galeri Gold on Praça 1 de Maio for Portuguese filigree jewelry and gemstone accessories. Travelers report that the wide assortment of goods and knowledgeable staff make it a must.

Mont'Sobro

Alentejo produces 95 percent of Portugal's cork. You can find all sorts of souvenir items — wallets, handbags, postcards, and shoes — made of cork at Mont'Sobro on the busy Rua 5 De Octobre.

Divinus Gourmet

Given the extraordinary array of products that come from the Alentejo region (and across Portugal), no shopping trip would be complete without stopping by Divinus Gourmet to stock up on olive oil, honey, jams, salt, spices, local wine, port from the Douro Valley, and ginjinha (a Portuguese liqueur made with sour cherries).

Courtesy of Dom Joaquim

Best Restaurants in Évora

Dom Joaquim

A favorite of travelers and native Eborenses, Dom Joaquim specializes in traditional regional cuisine. The space — like the food itself — is a taste of home (if your grandmother happens to be a fantastic chef from Alentejo). Patrons devour plates of black pork and leg of lamb in a dining room where stone walls are ornamented with iron sculptures and bottles of local wine.

Origens

Origens earns praise from diners and Michelin tasters for its contemporary Alentejo cooking and artful plating. The fact that it’s tucked away down a narrow street gives this place a sort of best-kept-secret feel.

Cavalariça Évora

If you’re searching for a spot to have lunch or dinner near the Roman Temple, look no further than Cavalariça Évora. Tucked inside the Palácio de Cadaval, it’s an atmospheric gem of a restaurant with a plant-studded terrace that’s ideal for savoring Alentejo specialties such as sourdough bread with house-made butter, cured pork, and sheep’s milk cheese.

Enoteca Cartuxa

“I suggest Enoteca Cartuxa, a restaurant and gourmet shop right beside the Roman Temple,” says Martins. Dishes like pork cheeks and octopus are full of flavor. You’ll also find a superb selection of wines (many from Cartuxa Winery) available for purchase.

Fábrica dos Gelados

Fábrica dos Gelados is something of an institution in Évora. People line up for scoops of creamy gelato made fresh daily. As someone who can’t eat dairy, I was pleasantly surprised to see the abundance of lactose-free fruit flavors, ranging from passionfruit and strawberry to melon and banana chocolate.

inaquim/Getty Images

Best Wineries in Évora

Ervideira

Located about 30 minutes from Évora, family-run Ervideira is known in the area for its superb vintages. Visitors can do tours and wine tastings paired with regional products like meat, cheeses, bread, and olive oil. There’s also a bottle shop in the heart of the city if you’re short on time and can’t make it to the estate.

FitaPreta

The passion project of award-winning Portuguese oenologist Antonio Macanita, FitaPreta embraces much of what makes the winemaking culture of Alentejo so special. The winery is housed inside a 14th-century medieval palace that's brimming with history, and the wine reflects the unique terroir of the region. In addition to tours of the cellar and tastings, picnics and gastronomic experiences are available.

Oxalá

Oxalá (not to be confused with the store of the same name) is a bespoke operation helmed by owner and winemaker Hugo Campos that I learned about from Dale Ott, the owner of Noosa Imports. The estate comprises 15 hectares and grows a handful of different grape varietals. So if you’re interested in learning about — and sipping — red wine from Alentejo, it’s a wonderful place to visit.

How to Get There

Évora is located about 90 minutes away from Lisbon. It’s easy to rent a car and drive or arrange transport. There’s also direct bus and train service between the two cities.

