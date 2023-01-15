This Sustainable Face Wash That Comes in Dissolvable Packets Is My New Toiletry Kit Holy Grail

When packing for travel, my stress level is at its highest while I strategically place my skincare collection in my toiletry bag. Seriously, I pack these items with even more care than with clothes and shoes. I’m always worried that something will open and spill all over my belongings while en route to my destination. My fear is opening my luggage to find that I’m down a face cleanser and that all my clothes need an immediate wash.

As a shopping writer, I’m always on the hunt for top-notch items that are just as practical, too. So of course, I was excited to try this powder face wash that comes in compact packets by the sustainable brand, Evolvetogether. Not only is this lifestyle brand all about creating quality products from personal care to home and outdoor essentials, but it's about growing a community of everyone doing their part towards a more environmentally friendly future.

This powder face wash, in particular, has a surprising feature that’s better for the environment and also lessens my packing stress — so it’s bound to become a staple in my toiletry kit. Even better? Travel and Leisure readers get an exclusive promo code for 20 percent off sitewide (just enter TRAVEL20 at checkout), making this a deal any traveler should jump on.

To buy: evolvetogether.com, $34 with code TRAVEL20 (originally $42)

Fiji is a powder-to-foam face wash that’s part of the brand’s Gone Today line of non-liquid formulas and 100 percent biodegradable packaging. This unscented cleanser is suitable for all skin types as it removes dirt and hydrates the skin.

What I find most satisfying about this water-activated face wash is when the powdery texture turns to a foamy ultra-fine sandy texture. Fiji also contains powdered coconut shells which work to exfoliate, cleanse, and moisturize the skin. After each use, my skin continues to feel more smooth and clean, and it doesn’t feel stripped or dried out.

What immediately captured my attention about this face wash is that it comes in a pack of 30 individual packets that dissolve under water (see Fiji in action here). And I agree with one reviewer that each packet is the “perfect portion for one wash,” and that these single packets make it easier to figure out how many to pack for a trip (no more estimating and squeezing a liquid cleanser into a small travel-sized bottle).

Another user noted that these packets are “perfect for traveling” for its lightweight and super slim packaging. After experiencing this sustainable skincare magic, I like having one less item to worry about during my return travel and one less material to put in the trash. And even better, I don’t have to stress over packing a liquid face cleanser anymore thanks to this powder face wash.

Click to Evolvetogether and remember to use code TRAVEL20 for 20 percent off – but hurry, this offer ends January 22.

