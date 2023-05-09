This Editor-loved Luggage Brand Just Launched the Perfect Sling Bag for Summer — and It’s Already Selling Out

The summertime is quickly approaching, and as the weather heats up you’ll never be more grateful to be prepared for hands-free travel with a sling bag. Not only has this simple design become a fashion staple in recent months, but it is also a highly functional piece that anyone would benefit from including in their luggage lineup — especially if you want the peace of mind that comes with keeping your valuables close to your chest while you’re on the go.

The warmer weather also invites you to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, and fan-favorite, editor-loved luggage brand, Away, is here to make your next vacation just a little bit bright with the release of their new, limited-edition Neon Collection. Our favorite piece in the line? The Everywhere Sling Bag. But you won’t want to wait too long to grab it — once it’s sold out, it’s gone for good.

Away

To buy: awaytravel.com, $85



This spacious sling bag is fully prepared to fulfill your every need while traveling from this point forward. One large, main compartment contains enough room to hold your phone, wallet, keys, and sunglasses, all while keeping your valuables protected and close to the chest. An additional smaller compartment offers even further space to pack your bag with snacks and other essentials for the day ahead, and an easy-access back pocket is the perfect place to stow your passport for maximum security.

The functional, hands-free bag can be worn across your body like a traditional belt bag, or tightened to fall across your hips in the style of a fanny pack. In fact, the adjustable strap is designed to sit comfortably on your skin, while the nylon body of the pack is complete with a leather trim to add refined detailing to this travel staple. And if you’re worried about getting caught in the rain, the 13-inch by 6-inch by 3-inch bag is also guaranteed to be water-resistant.

Away

To buy: awaytravel.com, $85



While this pack traditionally only comes in three neutral, cool-toned shades, the brand recently launched their limited-edition Neon Collection, which includes the eye-catching colors Paradise Pink (we think Barbiecore fans embracing bright pink hues will approve) and Kiwi, which is only available in the Large and the Bigger Carry-on. For travelers looking to stand out rather than blend in, this bold and bright collection is the perfect way to show off their personal style while exploring a new destination.

If you’re looking to revamp your entire suitcase collection in favor of a pop of color, the Neon Collection is also available in Away’s iconic larger luggage pieces. Each bag still features Away’s signature sleek silhouettes and spacious designs, all while speaking to your own flare for style. Not to mention they will be much easier to spot once you arrive at baggage claim.

Away

To buy: awaytravel.com, $75



Sling bags have quickly become a must-have staple for travel, and the spacious and water-resistant Away Everywhere Sling Bag is no exception. With ample pocket space for everything you might want on you for long days of sightseeing or waiting at the airport, this $75 lightweight, high-quality bag is a must-buy ahead of your next trip. And if you’re looking to snag some new luggage before summer, keep scrolling to see the other items in the Neon Collection, now available at Away for a limited time.

Shop the Neon Collection from Away

The Bigger Carry-On

Away

To buy: awaytravel.com, $315



The Large

Away

To buy: awaytravel.com, $395



Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.