This Genius Product Will Help You Sleep Better on Airplanes — and It’s 43% Off During Prime Day

We’re calling it: This $20 travel pillow and blanket is the greatest hack for better Zs on an airplane, and it’s also one of the best deals of Amazon Prime Day. If you’re not already sold on the concept, the pillow-blanket hybrid is 43 percent off through midnight PT today when Prime Day comes to an end. While it’s hard to put a price on comfort for long-haul flights or better sleep on an airplane generally, Amazon did and we like what we’re seeing. In fact, we also think this is the ultimate trick for making an economy cabin feel like a first-class suite.

Amazon

It can be difficult to travel with too many accessories, as space can be limited in a personal item. However, this compact travel pillow doubles as a case to store a matching cozy blanket for a convenient two-in-one design. The pillowcase has a carabiner on one corner and a trolley sleeve, which makes it even easier to transport the blanket once it’s tucked away in the case. One shopper said that they “love the luggage sleeve to slip on top of your carry-on or that you can clip it on a bag so you don’t have to actually pack it” to save space in your personal item.

When the blanket is folded out, it measures 65 inches by 40 inches, which one five-star reviewer called the “perfect size for coverage on the plane without having excess hanging onto the floor or interfering with your seatmate.” Both the pillow and blanket are made with cozy microplush polyester and are machine washable.



Amazon

If the plane isn’t too chilly, the rectangular pillowcase is the perfect storage bag for the blanket and makes for a soft cushion for your head, especially if you’re in the window seat. One shopper said that they got the “best sleep ever” because “the pillow and blanket are both so soft and cozy and make sleeping while traveling so much better.”

While the pillow and blanket can’t technically be used at the same time, one five-star reviewer, who is also an airline pilot, one-upped the hackability of the already useful accessory. “After I take the blanket out, I put a sweatshirt in the case to use as a pillow,” they shared. Another shopper who does the same thing to use both the pillow and blanket said, “everyone who travels needs this.”



Amazon

This brilliant product for traveling in comfort is already a deal on its own but Prime Day savings bring the cost of the pillow down to an unbeatable $20 price tag. For travelers with color preferences, the pillow comes in six shades including black, green, pink, and navy blue. Remember, today is the last day to score these Prime Day discounts so you’ll want to put this in your cart ASAP to spend less and sleep more while traveling.

More Neck Pillows on Sale at Amazon

Bcozzy Neck Pillow

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $60)

Pavilia Travel Blanket Pillow

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $40)

Tallgo Memory Foam Neck Pillow

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $25)

Napfun Neck Pillow

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $22)

JefDiee Inflatable Travel Pillow

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $40)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

