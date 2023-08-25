This Flight Attendant-loved Travel Accessory Keeps You Comfy on Flights — Without Taking Up Space in Your Bag

Airline blankets leave a lot to be desired. Unless you’re flying first class and you get a mini down comforter, you’re often handed the equivalent of a 200-thread count sheet. Perhaps it’s better than nothing, but it’s hardly designed to keep you warm in plane cabins, which can be so cold that you’re tempted to cuddle up with the stranger sitting next to you.

The snuggle struggle is real. And no one knows this better than flight attendants like Amanda Oseguera, who never travels without her beloved EverSnug Travel Blanket that doubles as a pillow for ultimate in-flight comfort.

EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow

Amazon

There are tons of great travel blankets out there, but the EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow won over Oseguera because it’s compact and easy to carry. “Blankets and pillows take up way too much room in my luggage,” she told Travel + Leisure, adding that she typically lives out of Amazon’s best-selling Coowoz Large Travel Backpack.

Fortunately, this blanket-pillow combo folds down the size of a sweater and comes with a convenient carrying case that “has a sleeve when it’s folded up and zipped that fits on any of my suitcase handles,” Oseguera noted. And when she isn’t traveling with her roller bag, Oseguera can use the carrying case’s carabiner clip to attach it to her backpack. She shared, “I don’t have to settle between packing less clothing or being comfortable on planes.”

EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow

Amazon

Unfolded, the EverSnug Travel Blanket measures 40 inches by 65 inches, making it just about the same size as a jumbo beach towel. In fact, the brand notes that it can comfortably cover two people, which is good news if you’re sitting next to a buddy. The travel blanket is also made with a velvety micro plush fabric that rivals the softness of your favorite cashmere sweater.

But it's best perk is its versatility. When it’s folded up and stuffed in its cushy carrying case, the blanket can be used as a cozy travel pillow to add extra cushioning to your seat's headrest. If you’re worried about germs, simply turn the carrying case inside out and use that side to rest your head on. Plus, it’s machine-washable, so you can easily clean it before and after any trip.

EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow

Amazon

Of course, the only downside of the EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow is that you can’t have both creature comforts at the same time. But, that minor caveat hasn’t deterred shoppers from buying it. In fact, more than 2,000 of them were sold last month alone, according to Amazon. And, most of the two-in-one travel accessory's 4,000-plus perfect reviews are from flight attendants. One wrote, “This blanket is perfect for cold cabins. [It] fits on my suitcase [handle] perfectly.” Another shopper added that they “wash it after every [time they] travel, and it is still as soft as when I bought it.”

Take it from Oseguera and other flight attendants, the EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow is the game-changer travel accessory that you’ve been missing. And at $30, you get a comfy blanket and pillow; this is a deal that frequent fliers know doesn’t come around often. So, what are you waiting for? Add it to your Amazon cart, and make sure to check out the other popular travel blankets out there.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30.

